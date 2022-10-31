This Road in California Is the 4th Most Beautiful Road in the World

Bixby Creek Bridge Cristofer Maximilian/ Unsplash

There are many amazing roads all around the world. Many tops of the best highways were created by different companies and organizations. USA roads are often included in these tops, due to unique constructions and breathtaking scenery.

BMW created a top 7 of the most beautiful roads in the world.

"Of course, deciding where the world’s most beautiful roads are is a subjective choice. However, the following routes are guaranteed to give you unique experiences where driving pleasure is found in abundance. No matter if they consist of tight corner after tight corner or long straights that disappear into the horizon, they all offer one thing: an incredible drive amongst the wonders of nature." - BMW

7 AMAZINGLY BEAUTIFUL ROADS:

Stelvio Pass, Italy Atlantic Road, Norway Transfagarasan, Romania California State Route 1, USA Garden Route, South Africa Great Ocean Road, Australia Milford Road, New Zealand

CALIFORNIA DREAMING: CALIFORNIA STATE ROUTE 1, USA.

"Route 66 or California State Route 1? We choose the latter, because the view of the Pacific Ocean alone is worth every kilometre you’ll get under your wheels. Between Dana Point and Garberville, the route runs a good 1,000 kilometres along the coast, sharing its path with other US highways time and again. In San Francisco it crosses the Golden Gate Bridge and at Laguna Beach it runs parallel with some mighty impressive beaches. This is a route where convertible drivers and corner lovers get their money's worth." - BMW

California State Route 1

California State Route 1 is a popular route because of its stunning scenery.

The Federal Highway Administration considers the National Highway System, a network of roads, to be crucial to the nation's economy, defense, and mobility. SR 1 is a part of the California Freeway and Expressway System and passes through the metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Francisco.

To honor those who served in the US military forces, the entire road has been named a Blue Star Memorial Highway.

Golden Gate Bridge Edgar Chaparro/ Unsplash

The majority of California's Pacific coastline is covered by State Route 1, a significant north-south state roadway. It is the second-longest state highway in the US, behind Montana Highway 200, at 656 miles, making it the longest state highway in California.

SR 1 has many sections designated as either Pacific Coast Highway, Cabrillo Highway, Shoreline Highway, or Coast Highway.

Its northern terminus is at U.S. Route 101 (US 101) in Leggett in Mendocino County while its southern terminus is at Interstate 5 (I-5) near Dana Point in Orange County. Additionally, SR 1 occasionally travels side by side with US 101, most notably for a 54-mile length through the counties of Ventura and Santa Barbara and over the Golden Gate Bridge.

The highway is a recognized All-American Road. The road serves as a significant thoroughfare in the Greater Los Angeles Area, the San Francisco Bay Area, and several other coastal urban areas in addition to offering a scenic route to several coastal attractions.

Bixby Canyon Bridge under construction in 1932 California State Route 1/ Wikipedia

SR 1 was constructed piecemeal over several years, with the first section opening in the Big Sur area in the 1930s.

However, as further sections opened, certain parts of the route went through a number of different names and numbers over time.

The full route was not formally assigned the SR 1 designation until the 1964 state highway renumbering.