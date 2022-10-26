Eureka Springs, AR

The "Haunted" Hotel in Arkansas Where You Can Book a Room

Diana

Crescent Hotel (Eureka Springs, Arkansas)/Wikipedia

There are a lot of legends about the Crescent Hotel. Crescent Hotel is considered to be haunted, according to the hotel's website, and guests who claim to have experienced paranormal activities during their accommodation.

The Crescent Hotel, located at 75 Prospect Avenue in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, is a historic hotel. It is promoted as "America's most haunted hotel", offering even a paid ghost tour to fearless people who want an unforgettable experience.

The Crescent Hotel & Spa is a member of Historic Hotels of America, the National Trust for Historic Preservation's official program, since 2016.

Historic Hotels of America is a National Trust for Historic Preservation program that began in 1989 with 32 charter members. The program accepts nominations and identifies hotels that have maintained their authenticity, sense of place, and architectural integrity. In 2015, the program had over 260 participants from 44 states, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The program will include 273 hotels by 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ChZH_0inj6UXI00
Crescent Hotel (Eureka Springs, Arkansas)/Wikipedia

The Crescent Hotel was built in 1886 as a resort for wealthy and famous people, but it quickly became unmanageable and fell into disrepair.

The hotel reopened in 1908 as the Crescent College and Conservatory for Young Women. This institution closed in 1924 and reopened as a junior college in 1930.

The Crescent Hotel was leased as a summer hotel after the college closed in 1934.

From hotel to hospital and health resort

In 1937, Norman G. Baker bought it and turned it into a hospital and health resort. Despite having no medical training, Baker, a millionaire inventor, and radio personality posed as a doctor.

He claimed to have discovered "cures" for various ailments, including cancer, and frequently attacked organized medicine, accusing it of being corrupt and profit-driven.

Baker relocated his cancer patients to Arkansas and advertised his new health resort at the Crescent after being kicked out of Iowa for practicing medicine without a license. His "cure" primarily consisted of drinking the area's natural spring water.

Baker was charged with mail fraud and sentenced to four years in prison in 1940.

The Crescent Hotel remained unowned until 1946. The Crescent Hotel was purchased in the spring of 1946 by John R. Constantine, Herbert E. Shutter, Herbert Byfield, and Dwight Nichols.

The hotel was nearly destroyed by fire on March 15, 1967. Dwight Nichols was the only living owner at the time.

The Crescent Hotel

Marty and Elise Roenigk paid $1.3 million for the Crescent Hotel in 1997. They oversaw the hotel rooms' six-year restoration and renovation.

Marty Roenigk died in a car accident in 2009; Elise Roenigk is the current owner.

The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2016.

Interesting Facts

The hotel was featured on the television show Ghost Hunters in 2007, where the cast claimed to have seen "a full-body apparition" on their thermal imaging camera.

In 2016, the hotel was featured on the television show Paranormal Witness.

Ghost Adventures featured the hotel in the episode "Crescent Hotel" in 2019.

