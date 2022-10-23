The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, Virginia

The oldest castle in the USA is not a fairy tale-looking one. The Allens' brick house is known as "Bacon's Castle" because Nathaniel Bacon's followers used it as a fort or "castle" during Bacon's Rebellion in 1676.

Bacon's Castle is located in Surry County, Virginia, and is the oldest documented brick dwelling in what is now the United States. The castle is also known as "Allen's Brick House" or the "Arthur Allen House".

It was constructed in 1665 and is considered an extremely rare example of Jacobean architecture in the New World.

The house became known as "Bacon's Castle" because it was used as a fort or "castle" by Nathaniel Bacon's followers during Bacon's Rebellion in 1676. Contrary to popular belief, Bacon never lived at Bacon's Castle, and he is not even known to have visited it.

In 1665, shortly after Surry County was established in the Royal Colony of Virginia in 1652, Arthur Allen built a high-style Jacobean brick house near the James River for himself and his wife Alice Allen. He was a wealthy merchant and a Surry County Justice of the Peace. He died in 1669, but his son, Major Arthur Allen II, inherited the house and property. Major Allen served in the Virginia House of Burgesses.

In 1676, rebels led by frontiersman Nathaniel Bacon seized and fortified Major Allen's house. For more than three months, the garrison maintained control. After Nathaniel Bacon died in October, his forces were led by Joseph Ingram.

On December 29, a loyal force aboard the ship Young Prince captured an unidentified "fort" that many historians believe is Bacon's Castle. After surviving a brief siege in early January 1677, the loyalists used the "fort" as a base of operations for the final engagements of the rebellion, which ended before the end of the month.

The Allens' brick house became known as "Bacon's Castle" because it was used as a fort or "castle" by Nathaniel Bacon's followers during Bacon's Rebellion in 1676.

Contrary to popular belief, Bacon never lived at Bacon's Castle, and he is not even known to have visited it. Bacon was the owner of Curles Neck Plantation in Henrico County, about 30 miles upriver on the James River's northern bank.

According to many historians, the name "Bacon's Castle" was not used until many years after Bacon's Rebellion. When it published several articles about Bacon's Rebellion in 1769, the Virginia Gazette newspaper in the capital city of Williamsburg used that name.

In the 1970s, Bacon's Castle was acquired by Preservation Virginia and restored.

Now, Bacon's Castle is a house museum and historic site, with 40 acres of outbuildings and dependencies including barns, slave and tenant quarters, smokehouses, and a rare 17th-century English formal garden.

Bacon's Castle is a designated historic site by Preservation Virginia.

