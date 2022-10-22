7 Ghosts Towns in North Carolina You Can Visit

North Carolina is the 28th largest and 9th most populous state in the United States.

The Hardaway Site in North Carolina has the oldest evidence of human occupation in the state, dating back 10,000 years.

Before the arrival of Europeans, North Carolina was inhabited by Carolina Algonquian, Iroquoian, and Siouan-speaking Native American tribes. North Carolina was one of the Thirteen Colonies and was established as a royal colony in 1729. North Carolina is named after King Charles I of England, who established the first English colony; Carolus is Latin for "Charles."

Portsmouth

Portsmouth was a fishing and shipping village on Portsmouth Island on North Carolina's Outer Banks. Portsmouth Island is a tidal island that is connected to the northern end of the North Core Banks, which is located across Ocracoke Inlet from the village of Ocracoke. Portsmouth is located in Carteret County.

The North Carolina Colonial Assembly was founded in 1753 and it was abandoned in 1971. The town's ruins are now part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Portsmouth/ Wikipedia

Buffalo City

Buffalo City was a logging and moonshine town located in East Lake Township, Dare County, North Carolina.

The town was located on the mainland, 19 miles west of Manteonear, near present-day Manns Harbor. The marshy land near U.S. 64 where Buffalo City once stood is now part of the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge.

The town's history spanned roughly 80 years, from the 1870s to the 1950s. Buffalo City had a population of 3,000 in the early twentieth century, making it the largest community in Dare County.

The now-deserted area once housed a hotel, post office, schoolhouse, general store, 100 miles of railroad track, and rows of homes. Today, the only traces of the ghost town are a road sign, rusted rails, and weed-infested building debris.

Buffalo City/ Wikipedia

Henry River Mill Village

Henry River Mill Village was a small textile village, located in Burke County, North Carolina. The town is an unaltered but decaying example of Burke County's early industrial environment. The remaining buildings of the Henry River mill village are now reminders of the county's industrial heritage.

The village was designed as a self-contained complex with its own mill, dam, water and fire-protection systems, and company store.

Later, amenities such as walkways, terraced green spaces, and field stone retaining walls were added to the village.

The majority of the original buildings are still standing along a small gorge of the Henry River in Catawba County, North Carolina.

The site is private property, but Henry River Road allows access. It is accessible from Interstate 40 via an exit near Hildebran. In 2019, the site was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Henry River Mill Village/ Wikipedia

Diamond City

Diamond City was a settlement in Carteret County, North Carolina, on the eastern end of Shackleford Banks. The approximately 500 residents of the settlement and island decided to relocate due to the San Ciriaco hurricane that struck in August 1899. By 1902, the last of the residents had left, and houses had been relocated to nearby areas such as Harkers Island, Salter Path, and Morehead City.

The westernmost island of the Cape Lookout National Seashore stretches for 56 miles from Beaufort Inlet to Ocracoke Inlet.

There are no bridges connecting the mainland to the Diamond City site or any other part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore. To get to the undeveloped Shackleford Banks site, visitors must take a private boat or a passenger ferry.

Fort Anderson

Fort Anderson is a mid-nineteenth-century earthen fort in North Carolina's lower Cape Fear Region, built on the ruins of the colonial town of Brunswick in Brunswick County.

During the American Civil War, Major General Samuel Gibbs French constructed it as a Confederate Fort.

The fort was critical in protecting the Cape Fear River inlets and upstream Wilmington. Some of the earthworks had "bombproofs," or shelters for troops during an enemy bombardment. The Confederacy decided to construct forts along the Cape Fear River to protect Wilmington from the Union blockade. During the Civil War, blockade runners delivered supplies to the Confederacy. The fort's purpose was to obstruct Union ship movement and to serve as a drop-off point for blockade runners who managed to make it up the mouth of the Cape Fear River.

Fort Anderson was constructed on the ruins of Brunswick Town and was originally known as Fort St. Philip, after the nearby ruins of a Revolutionary War church. Col. George B. Anderson was honored by the name change.

Fort Anderson/ Wikipedia

Mortimer

Mortimer, North Carolina is a ghost town located in Wilson Creek Township, Caldwell County, in the state's part corner.

Originally a mill town with a population of around 800 people, the town flooded in 1940 and was later abandoned. Several relics can still be found today, including mill machinery and the foundations of several buildings.

Lost Cove

Lost Cove is a ghost town in North Carolina's Yancey County. Morgan Bailey founded the town shortly before the Civil War. Lost Cove is located on the Tennessee-North Carolina border in the Poplar Gorge above the Nolichucky River.

Initially, the settlement was supported by logging, railroading, moonshine production, and farming. Several factors, including rough terrain, isolation, and the end of passenger railroad stops, contributed to the town's demise. The last family left Lost Cove in 1957, leaving it desolate.

The majority of the structures were destroyed by fires in 2007. Those willing to hike can still reach the town today. Visitors come to see the cemetery, Swin Miller's rusted Chevy still lying in a ditch, and the three remaining houses.

