The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to Visit

San Francisco Bay is one of the largest bays on the United States Pacific West Coast. Three big and important cities are located on the coast: San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.

But, besides them, there is also an abandoned town, the only ghost town in San Francisco Bay area.

Drawbridge, formerly known as Saline City, is a ghost town with an abandoned railroad station at the southern end of San Francisco Bay, next to Station Island, which is now part of the city of Fremont, California.

Drawbridge is situated 7 feet above sea level on the Union Pacific Railroad, 6 miles south of downtown Fremont.

Drawbridge was once a hunting community. Since 1979, the city has been abandoned and is slowly vanishing into the marshes.

Now, it is forbidden to enter, and visit it, and is currently a part of the Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UwGLU_0ii218Dj00
Drawbridge 2012Drawbridge/ Wikipedia

In 1876, Drawbridge was built on Station Island by the narrow-gauge South Pacific Coast Railroad. The city was nothing more than a modest cabin for the operator of the railroad's two drawbridges that crossed Mud Slough and Coyote Creek to connect Newark with Alviso and San Jose.

Ten passenger trains used to stop there daily, five traveling north and five traveling south. Long ago, the drawbridges were taken down. The Union Pacific Railroad track is the only route into Drawbridge.

Weekend visitors to the village in the 1880s were close to 1,000.

The town had 90 structures and was separated into two neighborhoods by the 1920s, the primarily Roman Catholic South Drawbridge and the predominantly Protestant North Drawbridge, despite the absence of any roadways in the community. 

The majority of the residents had left after the drawbridges were removed. Following this event, fake news reported that the town was a ghost town with valuables left behind. As a result, the remaining residents' homes were vandalized.

In 1979, Drawbridge's last resident left the town.

Drawbridge from aboveDrawbridge/ Wikipedia

Drawbridge is the only known ghost town in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Drawbridge is currently a part of the Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Due to restoration efforts, the town is no longer accessible to the general public.

However, Altamont Corridor Express, Capitol Corridor, and Coast Starlight trains can still catch a quick glimpse of the town.

