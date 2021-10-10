Salmon, Rice, and Ice - TikTok Food Trend Alert

Salmon and rice is a good food combination. But, have you ever thought about adding ice to it?

Emily Mariko thought about it and did it. She even posted a video on her TikTok account with her recipe.

The result?

Her video went viral. Millions of people from all around the world saw her video and tried her recipe. People loved it. TikTok users even posted their videos with them making her recipe. Everybody loved it.

It's easy, fast, and delicious. Just 2 main ingredients.

Emily Mariko is a 29 years old content creator, from the Bay area, California. Her niches are food, fashion, and lifestyle. She is not just a TikTok content creator, she also posts on Instagram and Youtube.

On 22, September she posted a TikTok with her salmon & rice recipe.

The video quickly blew up, gathered over 50 million views, 5 million likes, 26k comments, and 148k shares.

In the video, Emily Mariko shows her unique recipe.

She starts by smashing up some leftover salmon with a fork, then adds rice over it, puts an ice cube on top of the rice and covers up everything with parchment paper, and microwaves it. Then she takes the ice cub out, adds soy sauce, sriracha and mayonnaise. She mixes everything together and tops it off with some avocado and kimchee on the side.

It may sound weird that she added an ice cube and microwave it, but this is what makes this recipe special and delicious.

The ice cube made the difference.

TikTok users from all around the world made her recipe and posted it on their accounts. People fall in love with this recipe.

Now, almost 4 weeks later, people are still talking about this recipe, make it, and share it on their social media accounts. TikTok is the platform where trends start.

Emily Mariko succeed in creating a new food trend after her video blew up.

