Best & Worst States: What Is Arizona No.1 at?

Arizona is known for the desert climate, hot summers and mild winters, forests, mountains, large, and deep canyons.

Arizona is a state in the Western United States

Arizona is the 48th state, the 6th largest, and the 14th most populous of the 50 states. Phoenix is the capital and largest city. Arizona has a population of 7,151,502.

Best at: Tourism

Grand Canyon National Park ranks first in the "Ultimate United States Travel List".

Lonely Planet's "Ultimate United States Travel List" is a top of 500 U.S. places to visit.

Best at: Economy

Arizona ranks 7th in the "Best States for economy " top.

The states were ranked based on measures ranging from employment, business environment, and growth.

Worst at: Education

Arizona ranks 46th in the "Best States for education" top.

The top of the states with the best education systems was made based on performance in higher education, primary, and secondary schooling, and pre-K education.

Worst at: Fiscal stability

Arizona ranks 40th in the "Best States for fiscal stability" top.

The states were ranked based on a short-term and long-term basis.

"State credit ratings and public pension liabilities were measures of long-term financial health, while asset liquidity and budget balancing- their spending in comparison with their revenue- were measures of the short-term health." - US NEWS

Bonus: crazy facts about Arizona

The saguaro cactus blossom is the official state flower. The saguaro is the largest American cactus. Copper is Arizona’s most abundant mineral. Arizona's official state colors are blue and gold. The Arizona trout can be found only in Arizona. Turquoise is the official state gemstone. The stone can be found throughout the state. The cactus wren is the official state bird. The bola tie is the official state neckwear. The Palo verde is the official state tree. The Arizona tree frog is the state official amphibian. On February 14, 1912, Arizona became the 48th state.

