San Francisco on a Budget: 7 Free Activities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40MHmj_0bcXkQxF00

What are your plans for today? What are your plans for this weekend?

It's easy to find and choose things to do in San Francisco. The city offers everything people want, from a nice rooftop club to a nice day on the beach.

But, most of the activities include spending money. Of course, there are many cheap places where you could go.

The thing is that we got used to going to a nice restaurant or to the cinema to recreate and spend our free time. It's the first thing that comes to our mind when thinking about what do to.

The busy big city life sometimes makes us forget about the free and simple things that bring joy to life.

Most of the time, a simple walk while enjoying the ocean breeze, the sun, and natural scenery can make our day better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LwfQV_0bcXkQxF00

Watch the sea lions- PIER 39 Marina

Every city has its own emblematic animals. Some cities have cats, like Antalya does, while others have sea lions, like San Francisco.

The loud noise they make, and sometimes annoying when it happens at the first hour in the morning, make SF people feel at home.

Sea lions are cute and it's a wonderful thing that they can be seen and admired from such a close distance.

Pier 39 is the place to go if you want to see sea lions. Dozens of sea lions can be seen enjoying the sun while laying on the dock. It is the perfect activity for any animal lover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPICT_0bcXkQxF00

Billy Goat Hill

Billy Goat Hill is located in the Glen Park neighborhood in San Francisco.

If you want to walk, exercise a little bit and watch a beautiful panorama of the city, then this is the place to go.

You will walk on the wooden stairs and a nice small and steep dirt path to get to the main lookout point that is about 500 feet. Here you will see downtown San Francisco and the Bay Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RiSwM_0bcXkQxF00

Go to the beach

There are so many beaches in San Francisco. Just choose one and go.

What can be more pleasant than walking around the beach, watching the sunrise or the sunset? No matter if it's summer or winter, morning or night, going to the beach is always the best idea.

Spending time at the beach will help you recharge your batteries and de-stress.

And let's no forget that the beach it's a wonderful place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jbLd_0bcXkQxF00

Lombard Street

If you don't want to go to the beach and you prefer the urban landscape, then you should go to Lombard Street.

It's one of the most beautiful streets in San Francisco due to the curves/serpentines of the road and the vegetation

Lombard Street is perfect for a short drive or walk and to take pictures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49z6Pv_0bcXkQxF00

Visit a museum

In San Francisco, there are many free museums. Visiting a museum is a nice way to spend your free time while at the same time learning something new.

Some of the free museums are: San Francisco Maritime Museum, The Cable Car Museum, Musée Mécanique, and The Wells Fargo History Museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3fkv_0bcXkQxF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33bG3H_0bcXkQxF00

Golden Gate Park

Going to the park is always a good idea. If you don't know exactly what to do, then you should go to Golden Gate Park.

The Golden Gate Park is a large urban park, extending over 1,000 acres (400 ha) of public grounds.

Besides admiring the animals and plants or playing in the specially arranged places, in the park are many museums and places you can visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKxqW_0bcXkQxF00

Golden Gate Bridge

It wouldn't be a complete list if I don't mention the Golden Gate Bridge.

Golden Gate Bridge is an emblem of San Francisco.

It will always be a good idea to just go and walk across the Golden Gate Bridge, admiring the ocean waters and the city. It's the best way to end or start a day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0moZkN_0bcXkQxF00

