The Hunger Games Filming Locations in North Carolina

Remember when the first Hunger Games movie was released? Some will say it was the beginning of a new film era.
The first movie was released in 2012 and it's still a favorite for many. At that time, The Hunger Games (2012) was one of the most popular movies, along with Twilight (2008).
Suzanne Collins, the author of the books started a phenomenon. Everybody was obsessed with the concept, the dystopian world, and the Katniss and Peeta relationship.
What made you "fall in love" with the first movie?
In case you didn't know, on May 19, 2020, was published the "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes", a spin-off and a prequel to The Hunger Games trilogy.
Filming locations
According to IMDB, The Hunger Games was filmed in North Carolina.
- Shelby, North Carolina, USA - District 12 reaping ceremony
- Pisgah National Forest, North Carolina, USA - District 12 forest where Gail and Katniss hunt; rocky creek surrounding Katniss and Peeta's shelter
- Asheville, North Carolina, USA - Arena scenes
- Concord, North Carolina, USA - Capitol scenes
- Charlotte, North Carolina, USA - Capitol scenes
- Hildebran, North Carolina, USA - Henry River Mill: District 12 village
- North Fork Reservoir, North Carolina, USA - Cornucopia
- Black Mountain, North Carolina, USA
- Knight Theatre, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA - interview; Capitol scenes; Tribute interview scenes
- DuPont State Forest, North Carolina, USA - Arena: fireballs and river bed hideout
- Barnardsville, North Carolina, USA
- Cedar Mountain, North Carolina, USA
- Triple Falls, DuPont State Forest, North Carolina, USA - Katniss finds Peeta camouflaged against the rocks
- Bridal Veil Falls, DuPont State Forest, North Carolina, USA - Katniss cools down after outrunning the firestorm)
- Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina, USA - Mellark's Bakery; District 12
- Charlotte Convention Center, 501 S College Street, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA - underground loading dock where Katniss becomes the "girl on fire"
What is your favorite movie and book from the series?
