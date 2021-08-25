The Hunger Games Filming Locations in North Carolina

Katniss and Peeta Hunger Games Fandom

Remember when the first Hunger Games movie was released? Some will say it was the beginning of a new film era.

The first movie was released in 2012 and it's still a favorite for many. At that time, The Hunger Games (2012) was one of the most popular movies, along with Twilight (2008).

Suzanne Collins, the author of the books started a phenomenon. Everybody was obsessed with the concept, the dystopian world, and the Katniss and Peeta relationship.

What made you "fall in love" with the first movie?

In case you didn't know, on May 19, 2020, was published the "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes", a spin-off and a prequel to The Hunger Games trilogy.

Filming locations

According to IMDB, The Hunger Games was filmed in North Carolina.

Shelby, North Carolina, USA - District 12 reaping ceremony

District 12 reaping ceremony Pisgah National Forest, North Carolina, USA - District 12 forest where Gail and Katniss hunt; rocky creek surrounding Katniss and Peeta's shelter

District 12 forest where Gail and Katniss hunt; rocky creek surrounding Katniss and Peeta's shelter Asheville, North Carolina, USA - Arena scenes

Arena scenes Concord, North Carolina, USA - Capitol scenes

Capitol scenes Charlotte, North Carolina, USA - Capitol scenes

Capitol scenes Hildebran, North Carolina, USA - Henry River Mill: District 12 village

Henry River Mill: District 12 village North Fork Reservoir, North Carolina, USA - Cornucopia

Cornucopia Black Mountain, North Carolina, USA

Knight Theatre, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA - interview; Capitol scenes; Tribute interview scenes

interview; Capitol scenes; Tribute interview scenes DuPont State Forest, North Carolina, USA - Arena: fireballs and river bed hideout

Arena: fireballs and river bed hideout Barnardsville, North Carolina, USA

Cedar Mountain, North Carolina, USA

Triple Falls, DuPont State Forest, North Carolina, USA - Katniss finds Peeta camouflaged against the rocks

Katniss finds Peeta camouflaged against the rocks Bridal Veil Falls, DuPont State Forest, North Carolina, USA - Katniss cools down after outrunning the firestorm)

Katniss cools down after outrunning the firestorm) Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina, USA - Mellark's Bakery; District 12

Mellark's Bakery; District 12 Charlotte Convention Center, 501 S College Street, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA - underground loading dock where Katniss becomes the "girl on fire"

What is your favorite movie and book from the series?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Sources: