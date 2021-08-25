7 Celebrities From North Carolina

Diana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xzznw_0bcXjHDj00

North Carolina is a state in the Southeastern region of the United States.

North Carolina is the 28th largest, 9th-most populous of the 50 United States, and with an estimated population of 2,569,213 in 2018.

Being a medium-sized state and with several million residents, it is obvious that many important personalities and celebrities were born in this wonderful state.

According to Wikipedia, these are some of the celebrities born in North Carolina.

Julianne Moore

Julie Anne Smith was born on December 3, 1960, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

She is an American actress and author, winning an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Primetime Emmy Awards. In 2015, She was named by Time magazine one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and in 2020, she ranked #11 in The New York Times' list of the "25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century".

These are some of the most known movies she's been in: The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Hannibal (2001), The Hours (2002), Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), Game Change (2012), Still Alice (2014), Maps to the Stars (2014), Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017), Bel Canto (2018), After the Wedding (2019), and The Glorias (2020).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVzgs_0bcXjHDj00

Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood was born on September 7, 1987, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

She is an American actress, model, and musician. She won the Critics' Choice Television Award, 3 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, and 3 Golden Globe Award nominations.

These are some of the most known movies and series she's been in: Digging to China (1997), Thirteen (2003), Pretty Persuasion (2005), Across the Universe (2007), The Ides of March (2011), Mildred Pierce (2011), and Westworld (2016–2020). 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kuaIj_0bcXjHDj00

Zion Williamson

Zion Lateef Williamson was born on July 6, 2000, in Salisbury, North Carolina.

He is an American professional basketball player for the New Orleans Pelicans of the National Basketball Association (NBA). 

Zion Williamson plays the power forward position. Zion Williamson was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2020. Moreover, in 2021, Zion became the 4th youngest NBA player to be selected to an All-Star game.

In the freshman year, Zion was named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Athlete of the Year, and ACC Rookie of the Year. 

In 2019, Zion Williamson set the single-game school scoring record for freshmen, received ACC Rookie of the Week accolades five times, earned AP Player of the Year, Sporting News College Player of the Year recognition, and won the Wayman Tisdale Award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7lai_0bcXjHDj00

Seth Curry

Seth Adham Curry was born on August 23, 1990, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He is an American professional basketball player. He plays for the Philadelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

In college, he played basketball for one year with the Liberty Flames before transferring to the Duke Blue Devils.

His father is the former NBA player Dell Curry and his brother is the NBA player Stephen Curry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6EoN_0bcXjHDj00

Dale Earnhardt

Ralph Dale Earnhardt Sr. was born on April 29, 1951, in Kannapolis, North Carolina, and lost his life on February 18, 2001.

He was an American professional stock car driver and team owner. Dale Earnhardt raced from 1975 to 2001 in the former NASCAR Winston Cup Series (NASCAR Cup Series). He is mostly known for driving the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.

Dale Earnhardt started his career in 1975 in the World 600. He won 76 Winston Cup races over the course of his 4-decade career, including 4 Winston 500s (1990, 1994, 1999, and 2000) and the 1998 Daytona 500. 

Moreover, he won 7 Winston Cup championships, a record held with Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson. 

His nicknames are "The Intimidator", "The Man in Black", and "Ironhead", due to his aggressive driving style.

Dale Earnhardt is one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history.

On February 18, 2001, Dale Earnhardt died in a sudden last-lap crash during the Daytona 500.

He has been nominated into many halls of fame, including the NASCAR Hall of Fame inaugural class in 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05aaqX_0bcXjHDj00

Randy Travis

Randy Bruce Traywick was born on May 4, 1959, in Marshville, North Carolina.

He is an American country music and gospel music singer, songwriter, guitarist, and actor.

He has 20 studio albums and charted more than 50 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including sixteen that reached the No. 1 position.

He started singing in 1978 and sang until being incapacitated by a stroke in 2013.

Randy Travis is considered a pivotal figure in the history of country music. In 2016, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Randy Travis sold over 25 million records, won 7 Grammy Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 11 ACM Awards, 10 AMA Awards, eight GMA Dove Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Besides his singing career, he played in many movies and television series, including The Rainmaker (1997), Black Dog (1998), Texas Rangers (2001), National Treasure 2 (2007) and Touched by an Angel (1994- 2003).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25NK8B_0bcXjHDj00

Thomas Sowell

Thomas Sowell was born on June 30, 1930, in Gastonia, North Carolina.

He is an American economist, social theorist, and senior fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution.

In 1958, he enrolled at Harvard University, in 1959 he received a master's degree from Columbia University and in 1968 he earned his doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago.

He worked at the faculties of several universities, such as Cornell University and the University of California, Los Angeles.

Since 1980, Thomas Sowell has worked at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, where he served as the Rose and Milton Friedman Senior Fellow on Public Policy.

Thomas Sowell has written over 30 books. He writes from a libertarian–conservative perspective. His books and work were widely anthologized.

Thomas Sowell is a National Humanities Medal recipient for the innovative scholarship which incorporated history, economics, and political science.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A57yz_0bcXjHDj00

Which celebrity did you know was born in North Carolina?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Sources:

  1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_Carolina
  2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Julianne_Moore
  3. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evan_Rachel_Wood
  4. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zion_Williamson
  5. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seth_Curry
  6. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dale_Earnhardt
  7. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Randy_Travis
  8. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Sowell

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 29

Published by

Hi! I write about the latest news, crazy facts, interesting things, and events.

San Francisco, CA
5253 followers

More from Diana

3 Lies Your Girlfriend Tells You

Every human lies once in a while. Every girl lies to his boyfriend once in a while. Lying is something we all do. You lie to your parents since you were young. You used to hide and lie about the thing you broke to your parents.

Read full story
115 comments

7 Signs You Don't Love Your Partner Anymore

I’m sure you see a lot of couples that make it look like they love each other on social media or in public. But when you talk to them and hear their story, it doesn’t seem like they love each other.

Read full story
15 comments

15 Celebrities from South Carolina

South Carolina, the "royal colony" where a lot of celebrities were born. According to Wikipedia, these are some of the celebrities born in South Carolina:. Chadwick Aaron Boseman was born on November 29, 1976, in Anderson, South Carolina, and lost his life on August 28, 2020.

Read full story
51 comments
Louisiana State

The Maze Runner filming locations in Louisiana

2009-2019 was the decade of the dystopian world movies. A great decade. Don't you think so?. The Maze Runner was released in 2014. The fans of these types of SF movies were already used to this kind of dystopian world from Divergent. But, The Maze Runner didn't disappoint the spectators.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco on a Budget: 7 Free Activities

What are your plans for today? What are your plans for this weekend?. It's easy to find and choose things to do in San Francisco. The city offers everything people want, from a nice rooftop club to a nice day on the beach.

Read full story

The Hunger Games Filming Locations in North Carolina

Remember when the first Hunger Games movie was released? Some will say it was the beginning of a new film era. The first movie was released in 2012 and it's still a favorite for many. At that time, The Hunger Games (2012) was one of the most popular movies, along with Twilight (2008).

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

This Chicago Target Became Viral on TikTok

Imagine a Target becoming famous on TikTok. What could make a Target store so special and different that would make people obsessed with and attract visitors from all around the U.S.

Read full story

Sleep Better By Following These 5 Proven Tips. What To Do When You Can't Sleep

Picture this. You get into bed, all tucked in after a long day and can’t wait to fall asleep and dream. But something happens, and you can’t seem to shut off. You change positions, throw the blanket off you and drink a glass a water, and…you still can’t fall asleep.

Read full story

Osprey Catches a Shark in the Claws and Flies Away with It

A video with an osprey catching a shark-like fish in the claws and flying away with it just went viral. As crazy as it sounds, as real it is. An osprey managed to catch a shark-like fish and fly away with it.

Read full story
2 comments

Twitch Streamer Made $16,000 in 7 Hours by Sleeping

Imagine making $16,000 in just 7 hours, without doing something too crazy or inappropriate. What would you do with the money?. Twitch is one of the most popular streaming platforms. More than 15 million users use Twitch every day.

Read full story
California State

Best & Worst Cities: What Is San Francisco No.1 at?

San Francisco plays a big role not only for the state of California but for the entire U.S.A. San Francisco is a cultural, commercial, and financial center in Northern California and a popular tourist destination.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in San Francisco

Every city, no matter the country or the continent, has good and bad parts. Some areas are safer, while others are a little more dangerous. San Francisco is in the same situation. Overall, San Francisco is safe, but it has some neighborhoods that are a little bit more dangerous than the cities, state, and national average.

Read full story
8 comments
San Francisco, CA

SFPD Found Several Illegal Objects After The Emitted Search Warrants

On Friday, July 23, 2021, at approximately 11:38 a.m. an investigation took place after an emitted search warrants. Investigators from the SFPD Community Violence Reduction Team, Crime Gun Investigative Center, and special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives served simultaneous search warrants. The search took place on the unit block of Monterey Boulevard and the 600 block of 43rd Avenue.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

10 Movies Set in San Francisco

San Francisco is one of the most important cities in the U.S. Besides being a city with several spectacular landscapes, San Francisco is a cultural, commercial, and financial center in Northern California.

Read full story
California State

These 10 California Counties Have the Highest New COVID Cases in the Last 7 Days

It's been more than a year since the first case of Covid-19 appeared and since the pandemic was officially declared. Even if now there is a vaccine, the virus continues to represent a threat. The pandemic is not over, and lots of people are still getting the virus every day.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

3 Places To Visit for an Unforgettable Summer in San Francisco

Summer is here. After a hard year, it's finally summer. People in San Francisco are already celebrating the good weather and vacation by participating in various activities and events and visiting wonderful places.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco is one of the most expensive places based on the cost of living

San Francisco is expensive. We all knew that already. The Bay Area, in particular, is expensive. Many also like to call it the "millionaire's playground". San Francisco is an amazing city, with breathtaking urban areas, and beautiful beaches.

Read full story
1 comments

Video. Van Damme dancing and having fun in Romania

There is no need for an introduction. Everybody knows who Jean-Claude Van Damme is. He is one of the most known action film actors. On July, 20 Van Damme came to Romania with the Fashion TV team, for an event that took place in Bucharest. Van Damme was the special guest.

Read full story

Video. U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter made an emergency landing on a boulevard full of cars

On July, 16 an American Army helicopter forced landed in the north of Bucharest, in Charles de Gaulle Square, among cars on the road, and knocked down lighting poles. Bucharest is the capital of Romania.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy