7 Celebrities From North Carolina

North Carolina is a state in the Southeastern region of the United States.

North Carolina is the 28th largest, 9th-most populous of the 50 United States, and with an estimated population of 2,569,213 in 2018.

Being a medium-sized state and with several million residents, it is obvious that many important personalities and celebrities were born in this wonderful state.

According to Wikipedia, these are some of the celebrities born in North Carolina.

Julianne Moore

Julie Anne Smith was born on December 3, 1960, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

She is an American actress and author, winning an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Primetime Emmy Awards. In 2015, She was named by Time magazine one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and in 2020, she ranked #11 in The New York Times' list of the "25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century".

These are some of the most known movies she's been in: The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Hannibal (2001), The Hours (2002), Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), Game Change (2012), Still Alice (2014), Maps to the Stars (2014), Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017), Bel Canto (2018), After the Wedding (2019), and The Glorias (2020).

Julianne Moore Julianne Moore/ Wikipedia

Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood was born on September 7, 1987, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

She is an American actress, model, and musician. She won the Critics' Choice Television Award, 3 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, and 3 Golden Globe Award nominations.

These are some of the most known movies and series she's been in: Digging to China (1997), Thirteen (2003), Pretty Persuasion (2005), Across the Universe (2007), The Ides of March (2011), Mildred Pierce (2011), and Westworld (2016–2020).

Evan Rachel Wood Evan Rachel Wood/ Wikipedia

Zion Williamson

Zion Lateef Williamson was born on July 6, 2000, in Salisbury, North Carolina.

He is an American professional basketball player for the New Orleans Pelicans of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Zion Williamson plays the power forward position. Zion Williamson was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2020. Moreover, in 2021, Zion became the 4th youngest NBA player to be selected to an All-Star game.

In the freshman year, Zion was named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Athlete of the Year, and ACC Rookie of the Year.

In 2019, Zion Williamson set the single-game school scoring record for freshmen, received ACC Rookie of the Week accolades five times, earned AP Player of the Year, Sporting News College Player of the Year recognition, and won the Wayman Tisdale Award.

Zion Williamson Zion Williamson/ Wikipedia

Seth Curry

Seth Adham Curry was born on August 23, 1990, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He is an American professional basketball player. He plays for the Philadelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

In college, he played basketball for one year with the Liberty Flames before transferring to the Duke Blue Devils.

His father is the former NBA player Dell Curry and his brother is the NBA player Stephen Curry.

Seth Curry Seth Curry/ Wikipedia

Dale Earnhardt

Ralph Dale Earnhardt Sr. was born on April 29, 1951, in Kannapolis, North Carolina, and lost his life on February 18, 2001.

He was an American professional stock car driver and team owner. Dale Earnhardt raced from 1975 to 2001 in the former NASCAR Winston Cup Series (NASCAR Cup Series). He is mostly known for driving the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.

Dale Earnhardt started his career in 1975 in the World 600. He won 76 Winston Cup races over the course of his 4-decade career, including 4 Winston 500s (1990, 1994, 1999, and 2000) and the 1998 Daytona 500.

Moreover, he won 7 Winston Cup championships, a record held with Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson.

His nicknames are "The Intimidator", "The Man in Black", and "Ironhead", due to his aggressive driving style.

Dale Earnhardt is one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history.

On February 18, 2001, Dale Earnhardt died in a sudden last-lap crash during the Daytona 500.

He has been nominated into many halls of fame, including the NASCAR Hall of Fame inaugural class in 2010.

Dale Earnhardt Dale Earnhardt/ Wikipedia

Randy Travis

Randy Bruce Traywick was born on May 4, 1959, in Marshville, North Carolina.

He is an American country music and gospel music singer, songwriter, guitarist, and actor.

He has 20 studio albums and charted more than 50 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including sixteen that reached the No. 1 position.

He started singing in 1978 and sang until being incapacitated by a stroke in 2013.

Randy Travis is considered a pivotal figure in the history of country music. In 2016, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Randy Travis sold over 25 million records, won 7 Grammy Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 11 ACM Awards, 10 AMA Awards, eight GMA Dove Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Besides his singing career, he played in many movies and television series, including The Rainmaker (1997), Black Dog (1998), Texas Rangers (2001), National Treasure 2 (2007) and Touched by an Angel (1994- 2003).

Randy Travis Randy Travis/ Wikipedia

Thomas Sowell

Thomas Sowell was born on June 30, 1930, in Gastonia, North Carolina.

He is an American economist, social theorist, and senior fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution.

In 1958, he enrolled at Harvard University, in 1959 he received a master's degree from Columbia University and in 1968 he earned his doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago.

He worked at the faculties of several universities, such as Cornell University and the University of California, Los Angeles.

Since 1980, Thomas Sowell has worked at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, where he served as the Rose and Milton Friedman Senior Fellow on Public Policy.

Thomas Sowell has written over 30 books. He writes from a libertarian–conservative perspective. His books and work were widely anthologized.

Thomas Sowell is a National Humanities Medal recipient for the innovative scholarship which incorporated history, economics, and political science.

Thomas Sowell Thomas Sowell/ Wikipedia

Which celebrity did you know was born in North Carolina?

