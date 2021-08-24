This Chicago Target Became Viral on TikTok

Imagine a Target becoming famous on TikTok. What could make a Target store so special and different that would make people obsessed with and attract visitors from all around the U.S.

We go to Target almost every day. No matter what store we go to, all of them are similar and don't impress us.

Usually, the products sold at Target catch our eyes, but in this Target, the interior and exterior design are the ones that make customers come back.

This Target doesn't have the usual look. It's Target with a twist.

It's the dark/ goth Target.

Target- Sullivan Center Chicago Architecture Center

The Goth Target

Target opened the store in Sullivan Center in 2011. Back then, it was the first opened store in the newly restored Carson Pirie Scott building (Sullivan Center)

In 2011, Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley said the following:

"I applaud Target for bringing this urban store concept to Chicago, as well as the new jobs and economic opportunity this store will create. Target will be an important addition to State Street, one of Chicago’s most important retail centers, and will be located in one of the city’s most architecturally significant buildings."

John Griffith, executive vice president, Property Development, Target said:

"Target is honored to open a CityTarget on State Street. We look forward to preserving this Chicago treasure and blending in with the building’s aesthetic. A hallmark of Target is our flexibility in store design, which allows us to bring high-quality products at great values to our urban guests."

Target- Sullivan Center Chicago Architecture

Location

The Goth Target is located in Chicago, at Sullivan Center on 1 S State St, Chicago, IL 60603.

Sullivan Center was known as the Carson, Pirie, Scott and Company Building or Carson, Pirie, Scott and Company Store. The commercial building is located at 1 South State Street at the corner of East Madison Street in Chicago, Illinois. Louis Sullivan.

The building has a long history behind it, in 1899 was designed for the retail firm Schlesinger & Mayer, later being expanded before H.G. Selfridge & Co. to buy the structure in 1904.

Since 1899, Sullivan Center was used for retail purposes, being a Chicago Landmark since 1975 and part of the Loop Retail Historic District.

Architecture

The story behind Suli Center is fascinating, and you can read all of it here.

What makes this building unique and what catches people's attention is the exterior. The black steel-framed structure, the large windows, brown wooden doors give the building a dramatic, gothic but elegant look.

The interior is not as spectacular as the exterior, but it's still different from a regular Target. In the interior, there are white columns with beautiful decorations and details on top.

The contrast between the black exterior and bright white interior gives the impression of two different buildings, but it's what makes this Target even more marvelous.

Viral on TikTok

Safiya Nygaard, a famous Youtuber, made a TikTok about this Target. Target even responded in the comments and said "y be a normie when u can be goth 🦇".

Safiya Nygaard has over 1.2 million followers on TikTok and her video has over 2.9 million views, over 744k likes, over 4500 comments, and over 12k shares.

Besides Safiya Nygaard's video, there are lots of videos posted on TikTok about this Goth Target.

Even on Instagram, there are many posts about this unique Target.

Target- Sullivan Center Wikimedia Commons

Although it was opened in 2011 and, people are already familiar with this Target, especially those who live in Chicago, this Target managed to become viral on social media 10 years later.

