A young boy holds a fish in his hand, kisses her, and then throws it back into the water, saying, "Loving bye-bye."

Dhruv Sheladia

"He gives new life to fish and says bye-bye."

What you think about this boy and how he gives new life to fish is

I was randomly browsing Instagram yesterday when I came across this lovely video of a young boy fishing with his father.

A young boy holds a fish in his hand, kisses her, and then throws it back into the water, saying, "Loving bye-bye."

This story will teach you about respect for the environment. We will be able to appreciate our natural world and take better care of it if we understand what fishing entails.

Fishing is a way of life that has been around since the beginning of time. Not many people think about how fishing impacts the environment and marine life until they happen to see a dead dolphin washed up on shore with its mouth and stomach full of bait hooks. The reason this happens is because dolphins, who live in water most of their lives, are not used to being out at night when fishermen come out with their noisy boats and throw nets everywhere looking for baitfish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g5g4p_0j45Fx7V00
The screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by @annagrudzien1

This video has gone viral on Instagram, and many people, including myself, enjoy it.

Many people have shared some good reviews on this video, and I would like to share some of those reviews with you.

"Oh, my goodness, how totally precious." - @anneclark2013

"God bless you, little one; it is a really nice video." - @eliel_encarnacion

I really like this video, and I'd appreciate it if you could share your thoughts on it.

Make sure to like this post and share it with your friends

Thank you, and have a nice day!

