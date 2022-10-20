A viral video of a cute kid performing a runway walk.

Do you have the confidence to walk with your head held high in public? I don't. Maybe if I were a supermodel, but not an average-sized me that is really insecure in her own skin.

I saw this video on my friend's Instagram feed, and I want to share it with you because it will make you just as happy as it made me.

This is a 6-year-old girl who has the confidence of someone twice her size. She is walking in front of hundreds of people on a runway and showing the world that she belongs here. She doesn't care that she's being judged because she knows she's beautiful.

This video made a lot of non-models feel better about themselves, even if it was just for a moment. It reminded us that beauty comes in all sizes, shapes, colors, and genders.

This kid has a lot of courage and confidence to do a stage performance on a catwalk at a very young age . It's because she has great support from her parents and her friends.

It is a great thing to see a little girl owning her size and self, but that's probably not the only reason we watch this video over and over again.

We loved it because it was done so well. The people behind the camera made sure that everything was perfect in order to showcase this wonderful girl's confidence and beauty. They placed him in the spotlight. They gave him exactly what he needed: love and support.

It was an amazing video filled with beauty and perfection, so it deserved this article. You can find the original video here on Instagram.

This video is very interesting to know because it shows how to love your body as well as how to accept yourself for who you are. It also teaches us that beauty doesn't have a size, age, or gender.

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinions.

I hope you enjoy the video as much as I did!