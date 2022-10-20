A viral video of a cute kid performing a runway walk.

Dhruv Sheladia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LfHS1_0ifAstxR00
The screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by @duovocals

Do you have the confidence to walk with your head held high in public? I don't. Maybe if I were a supermodel, but not an average-sized me that is really insecure in her own skin.

I saw this video on my friend's Instagram feed, and I want to share it with you because it will make you just as happy as it made me.

This is a 6-year-old girl who has the confidence of someone twice her size. She is walking in front of hundreds of people on a runway and showing the world that she belongs here. She doesn't care that she's being judged because she knows she's beautiful.

This video made a lot of non-models feel better about themselves, even if it was just for a moment. It reminded us that beauty comes in all sizes, shapes, colors, and genders.

This kid has a lot of courage and confidence to do a stage performance on a catwalk at a very young age . It's because she has great support from her parents and her friends.

It is a great thing to see a little girl owning her size and self, but that's probably not the only reason we watch this video over and over again.

We loved it because it was done so well. The people behind the camera made sure that everything was perfect in order to showcase this wonderful girl's confidence and beauty. They placed him in the spotlight. They gave him exactly what he needed: love and support.

It was an amazing video filled with beauty and perfection, so it deserved this article. You can find the original video here on Instagram.

This video is very interesting to know because it shows how to love your body as well as how to accept yourself for who you are. It also teaches us that beauty doesn't have a size, age, or gender.

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinions.

I hope you enjoy the video as much as I did!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# catwalk# cute# adorable

Comments / 15

Published by

Blogger intersted in writting about story of life and love

California State
1796 followers

More from Dhruv Sheladia

A viral video of a deer enjoying a snack with her friend.

The screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by @lynnsmithdeerwhisperer. Come on deer, let’s eat some snacks. In this video, you will see a deer come into a home and eat the man's snacks. The man then films it, in an amazing sight. It is very interesting to watch!

Read full story
23 comments

A video of a white parrot and a cute puppy

The screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by @the_parrot_lady. Parrots are far more intelligent than you thought. Although parrots are known as one of the smartest creatures in the animal kingdom, the parrot is one of the few creatures that can actually speak like humans; it has a vocal tract that is nearly identical to ours. They often mimic what they see us do. This is because, unlike humans, birds have a much better sense of smell than sight.

Read full story
8 comments

The video of a cute beluga whale returning the phone to that woman

The screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by @sandey_club. We know that the relationship between humans and sea animals is not just a single-sided one. Humans depend on sea animals for food; sea animals depend on humans for safety and protection. Come to think of it, the relationship is not one-sided at all. As we do our best to protect the marine life and stay away from damaging it any further, we also have to make sure that they have enough food to live well in the future too.

Read full story
6 comments

This video proved humanity.

The screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by @fanny_meme143. I just scrolled through the reels and I found the best video that shows humanity, and after I showed these videos, I felt really proud to be a human. This video went viral across social media platforms.

Read full story

The video of an amazing bonding between puppy and pillow.

this screenshot is taken by video uploaded by @naturesms. This video is about friendship between a cute puppy and a dog. Yesterday, I suffered through my Instagram and randomly found this cute video of a puppy and a pillow.

Read full story
9 comments

This is a video of two puppies. They teach us friendship.

Hello everyone I am back with my lovey article and this time I found a very fantastic video of two puppies that teach us what friendship is. This video went viral after I discovered it on Twitter.

Read full story
8 comments

Games that spread happiness.

"Couple" means enjoying life together and anything. Today I was just suffering through my Instagram and I found this beautiful video of this lovely couple. They play a really beautiful game.

Read full story

A cute viral video of a dolphin and a dog

This was one of the best videos I've ever seen on Instagram. This video is liked by many viewers, so it is a viral video on social media. In this video, a beautiful dolphin saves the life of a cute dog from a shark in the ocean. How comfortable a dog is sitting on the feet of a dolphin, and a dolphin takes a dog to the ship. One of my favorite scenes in these videos is when a dog successfully reaches the platform dolphin and gets kissed. Then the dog says thank you to her in a nice way. The dolphin then performs the stunts in front of the dog.

Read full story
11 comments

A video of a child and his father admiring the recycling man

Hello guys, I am back with a new article. In the morning, I just randomly browsed my Instagram and I saw this heart-warming video, which made my day. As we see in the video, parenting is going very well because it is the main thing that helps us everywhere and in every phase of life. In the video, a kid and her father are waiting for a recycling man with a gift to appreciate her work.

Read full story

A heart-warming video of a brother-sister relationship

Hello guys, I am back with my new article. Today I was just randomly scrolling through my Instagram and I saw this heart-warming and adorable video of this cute kid missing his brother, and we saw the brother-sister relationship.

Read full story
7 comments

A video of a small girl who attracted the attention of a crowd.

Hello everyone. I am back with my article and you really like it. So, this was a video I found when I randomly watched a reel on Instagram. In this video, a cute girl sits on a bench and tries to flip a bottle. The whole crowd is also watching that and celebrates when the bottle successfully stands on the third flip.

Read full story
3 comments

A video of a father and son's relationship.

Hello, guys. Good morning, and I am back with my new article. Today I was randomly browsing my Instagram and I found this beautiful piece of content to share with you guys, and I hope you will really enjoy this.

Read full story

Wonderful bonding between two best friends, puppy and baby.

This is an adorable video of a puppy and a baby, eager to play with their friend. The baby's father puts the baby's basket down, and the puppy enters the basket to play with it. This is the first part of the video. The video maker wants to show us love between puppy and baby.

Read full story
5 comments

A lovely video of duck and puppy.

I was randomly browsing my Instagram and I found this humble and kind video of a puppy and a dog. The duck helps the puppy who lost his mother in his early stages of life, and the duck helps him to grow up. The puppy also takes care of the duck’s pillow in return.

Read full story
18 comments

A video of a father doing a prank on his daughter

Hi, I am back with my new article. This time I tried something new. I just found this video while I was scrolling through Instagram. I saw that the video has so many likes and comments. Then I saw that this video was viral on social media.

Read full story
11 comments

A viral video of a cute baby and his mother.

This is a video of a cute baby and his mother. When the baby is sleeping and his mother is debating whether or not to wake him,. And in reply, the kid was raising his hand, and it seemed like the baby said thanks, but I am sleeping.

Read full story
14 comments

A cute video shows a relationship between humans and animals.

The human-animal relationship is a complex interspecies bond that is, in a sense, mutually beneficial for all involved. The reason for this, according to this article, is that since both are social animals, they benefit from each other's companionship and support. It has been noted that humans and other animals have been interacting with one another since long before they became separate species. In fact, the initial split between humans and animals was a slow one that took millions of years, and the evidence for this can be found in the way our genes are related.

Read full story
3 comments

Self confidence win everything.

This is a video of a teenager's skating race. This video makes my confidence level high and teaches me that if you believe in yourself, you can achieve what you want in your life.

Read full story

A video of a man dancing in the air.

A man in a video is dancing in the air with the wind and doing a moonwalk in the sky. According to some, skydiving is awesome. According to others, it's scary. But are you brave enough? We've got all the information you need before deciding to take that leap!

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy