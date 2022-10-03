Games that spread happiness.

This post uploaded by @dpsingh103

"Couple" means enjoying life together and anything.

Today I was just suffering through my Instagram and I found this beautiful video of this lovely couple. They play a really beautiful game.

They tied bottles with fans and stood opposite to each other, their eyes folded with cotton and starting fans. Both have to try to save their heads from hitting the bottle, but the bottle hits the lady’s head many times and only once hits the man's head, so both enjoy this game really well.

A couple who is having fun while playing games with each other.Couples who play board games together are happier and get along better than those who don't enjoy the same hobby, according to a new study. A survey by Amazon found that on a scale of one to 10, respondents who rated how happy they were with their spouse scored 7.4 for couples who played games together, compared to 5.5 for those that didn't have the same passion for fun activities. The results also revealed that communication when playing was higher among couples who enjoyed playing games with each other.

The last lady catches the bottle and the video ends. This video has really gone viral and many people like this video and put some good reviews in the comment box like,

"The catch at last was like, it’s enough now."

"Bottle is definitely a paid actor."

This is a video.

The caption of the video is "What a game."

