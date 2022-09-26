Wonderful bonding between two best friends, puppy and baby.

This is an adorable video of a puppy and a baby, eager to play with their friend. The baby's father puts the baby's basket down, and the puppy enters the basket to play with it. This is the first part of the video. The video maker wants to show us love between puppy and baby.

The baby and the puppy both look very cute and beautiful. This combination of baby and puppy is really lovely. The person shooting the video really enjoys this scene. In the last part of the video, the baby's smile really looks beautiful and good.

This shows us this is really good bonding between dog and baby, and I, like many people, really enjoy that scene. The puppy and the baby really enjoy playing with each other. The baby's parents also enjoy the scene. People adopt one dog or any other pet. The pet is really cute, and after the adoption, they enter into your family.

Many people really enjoy the video and share some good replies like,

"wow! It's fun to bond with the puppy and the adorable baby. " @ lorna.donayre

Many people share their hearts in the comment box.

This post uploaded by @planetarth_

This is the video.

I hope you guys enjoy this video, and I hope you share your replies with me in the comments.

Thank you and make sure to follow me if you are new to my page and make sure to like and share with your friends. Have a nice day.

Thank you so much!!!