A lovely video of duck and puppy.

I was randomly browsing my Instagram and I found this humble and kind video of a puppy and a dog. The duck helps the puppy who lost his mother in his early stages of life, and the duck helps him to grow up. The puppy also takes care of the duck’s pillow in return.

The puppy lost his mother when he was a child, and he was brought up by the mother duck. Whenever mama duck goes out to play, she always takes him with her. The puppy is thinking that when he grows up, he must take care of the mother duck. When the puppy has grown up, he can help the mother duck take care of the baby duck.

This video teaches us that when we help others in a crucial time, people never forget our help in their lives.

This video is really heartwarming because the duck and puppy did what no human can do. The animals are really humble and lovely.

The caption of the video is "stay humble and kind."

