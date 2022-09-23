A cute video shows a relationship between humans and animals.

The human-animal relationship is a complex interspecies bond that is, in a sense, mutually beneficial for all involved. The reason for this, according to this article, is that since both are social animals, they benefit from each other's companionship and support. It has been noted that humans and other animals have been interacting with one another since long before they became separate species. In fact, the initial split between humans and animals was a slow one that took millions of years, and the evidence for this can be found in the way our genes are related.

As in the video, we see that human-canine bonds are unique. Humans and dogs have had a special bond for thousands of years—we see it in the way dogs work, play, and live with us. In the video, we see that the dog and the man's relationship has remained unchanged over the years.

Are dogs loyal?

Let us get the question out of the way: yes, they really are. The stories of dogs who wait endlessly for their owners or who are overjoyed to greet them years later are not made up. You can see the evidence in your own dog, who is delighted when you return home from work and greets you as if you have not seen him in weeks. If that is not deep loyalty, we do not know what is.

