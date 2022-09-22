A Video of a Beautiful Family Creating a Core Memory.

Family—A synonym for trust, comfort, love, care, happiness, and belonging. "Family" is the relationship that we share from the moment we are born into this world. People that take care of us and help us grow are what we call "family," and they become lifelines for us to live. Family members have an important role in deciding an individual’s success or failure in life since they provide a support system and a source of encouragement.

As we see in the video, three kids are enjoying the rain with their parents. And parents also play with them to make them feel happy. We also see that parents are also jumping with their kids and splashing in the waves.

In today’s world when everything is losing its meaning, we need to realize the importance of family more than ever. While the world is becoming more modern and advanced, the meaning of family and what it stands for remains the same.

And we can’t miss the end of the video, which shows the little wave goodbye from the yellow raincoat kid, and it's clear that this family is creating the core memory.

"What a beautiful family, they all exited." ~ @adestitoali

"U can find happiness in little thing too." ~ @iamvidhichoudhary

