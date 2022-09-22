A Video of a Beautiful Family Creating a Core Memory.

Dhruv Sheladia

Family—A synonym for trust, comfort, love, care, happiness, and belonging. "Family" is the relationship that we share from the moment we are born into this world. People that take care of us and help us grow are what we call "family," and they become lifelines for us to live. Family members have an important role in deciding an individual’s success or failure in life since they provide a support system and a source of encouragement.

As we see in the video, three kids are enjoying the rain with their parents. And parents also play with them to make them feel happy. We also see that parents are also jumping with their kids and splashing in the waves.

In today’s world when everything is losing its meaning, we need to realize the importance of family more than ever. While the world is becoming more modern and advanced, the meaning of family and what it stands for remains the same.

And we can’t miss the end of the video, which shows the little wave goodbye from the yellow raincoat kid, and it's clear that this family is creating the core memory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCRsD_0i5l69Lt00
This post uploaded by @pubity

Caption of video is "The little wave goodbye at the end."

This is the video.

Many peoples like this video and this is their replies :

"What a beautiful family, they all exited." ~ @adestitoali

"U can find happiness in little thing too." ~ @iamvidhichoudhary

I hope you guys enjoy this video and my article so make sure to like, share and follow my page.

Thank you and visit again !!!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Blogger intersted in writting about story of life and love

California State
853 followers

More from Dhruv Sheladia

Wonderful bonding between two best friends, puppy and baby.

This is an adorable video of a puppy and a baby, eager to play with their friend. The baby's father puts the baby's basket down, and the puppy enters the basket to play with it. This is the first part of the video. The video maker wants to show us love between puppy and baby.

Read full story
1 comments

A lovely video of duck and puppy.

I was randomly browsing my Instagram and I found this humble and kind video of a puppy and a dog. The duck helps the puppy who lost his mother in his early stages of life, and the duck helps him to grow up. The puppy also takes care of the duck’s pillow in return.

Read full story
15 comments

A video of a father doing a prank on his daughter

Hi, I am back with my new article. This time I tried something new. I just found this video while I was scrolling through Instagram. I saw that the video has so many likes and comments. Then I saw that this video was viral on social media.

Read full story
11 comments

A viral video of a cute baby and his mother.

This is a video of a cute baby and his mother. When the baby is sleeping and his mother is debating whether or not to wake him,. And in reply, the kid was raising his hand, and it seemed like the baby said thanks, but I am sleeping.

Read full story
14 comments

A cute video shows a relationship between humans and animals.

The human-animal relationship is a complex interspecies bond that is, in a sense, mutually beneficial for all involved. The reason for this, according to this article, is that since both are social animals, they benefit from each other's companionship and support. It has been noted that humans and other animals have been interacting with one another since long before they became separate species. In fact, the initial split between humans and animals was a slow one that took millions of years, and the evidence for this can be found in the way our genes are related.

Read full story
3 comments

Self confidence win everything.

This is a video of a teenager's skating race. This video makes my confidence level high and teaches me that if you believe in yourself, you can achieve what you want in your life.

Read full story

A video of a man dancing in the air.

A man in a video is dancing in the air with the wind and doing a moonwalk in the sky. According to some, skydiving is awesome. According to others, it's scary. But are you brave enough? We've got all the information you need before deciding to take that leap!

Read full story
1 comments

The horse enjoys selfies with his friend.

I was just randomly surfing on Twitter and suddenly I saw this funny video of a man and a horse selfie together. They look like good friends, and horses really love selfies. This video has really gone viral on Twitter, and many people enjoy this video because it seems like horses can be really good friends with humans.

Read full story
3 comments

A kid with a disability won my heart.

I was just randomly surfing on Twitter and suddenly I saw a sensational video of a boy with disabilities. This video has gone viral, which means millions of people have viewed this video.

Read full story

A video of a baby girl who has a big heart.

I was just randomly surfing on Twitter and suddenly I saw this adorable and cute video of a baby with such a big heart. As I see in the video, a man behind the camera is randomly asking one cute baby girl who is sitting on the footpath and eating snacks. And that man is asking a baby girl for snacks, and a girl with a gentle heart gives those snacks to that unknown person who is behind the camera.

Read full story
2 comments

A video of a cute child with cute puppies

I was just randomly surfing on Twitter and suddenly I saw this adorable and cute video of a baby and puppies. This video has gone viral, which means millions of people have viewed this video.

Read full story
5 comments

A video of two cute boys teaches us about friendship.

Some people are lucky enough to have found their best friend in life at a young age. But for those like myself, who have yet to find that special someone, it can feel like we might never be as happy and lucky as the rest of the world. However, I was pleasantly surprised when my eyes fell on this heartwarming video in my Instagram feed.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy