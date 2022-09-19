A video of a baby girl who has a big heart.

I was just randomly surfing on Twitter and suddenly I saw this adorable and cute video of a baby with such a big heart.

As I see in the video, a man behind the camera is randomly asking one cute baby girl who is sitting on the footpath and eating snacks. And that man is asking a baby girl for snacks, and a girl with a gentle heart gives those snacks to that unknown person who is behind the camera.

The man behind the camera asks for his snacks, and the girl gives him without any thought. He sees the gentility of that baby girl and the humility that girl has in her heart. Many people like and share videos.

After watching this video, I feel that in our world of selfishness, we still have humility, which I clearly see in this video.

As for our religion, I heard that every child is a form of God. That is really proved in this video. This really touched my heart and I really loved it.

This post uploaded by @MehakOfficial8.

"Only innocent and kind in heart."

"A child is a form of God and their hearts are so humble and sweet."

"This girl has a great heart."

@mehekofficial does really great video work

