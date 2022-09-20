A video of a cute child with cute puppies

Dhruv Sheladia

I was just randomly surfing on Twitter and suddenly I saw this adorable and cute video of a baby and puppies. This video has gone viral, which means millions of people have viewed this video.

Puppies and babies both look cute and sweet. The video is more cute because of the puppies and baby. I love this video because of its cuteness. The baby places his hand on the puppy's head and plays with its fingers, and the puppy does the same.

In the video, the puppies feel free to play with that cute boy. The baby also enjoyed lots of play with puppies, and behind the camera, his parents enjoyed this scene. They were happy to watch this scene.

This video is about love between both cute puppies as well as that boy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eJjs_0hzWXgVw00
a post is upload by @MelissiaHanse12

Users who post these videos are asked to rate the video out of 10. From my perspective, I gave that boy full marks for cuteness and a smile.

People who watch these videos retweet, share, and reply to them. These were some replies to this video:

"Truly one of the very sweetest videos of a beautiful child and two gorgeous puppies!"

This is one of my favorite replies: "3 babies excited to be around each other."

This video received many likes and views and went viral on Twitter.

I need your perspective for this video, so please comment with your review on how you enjoyed this video.

