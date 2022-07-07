How to Support a Friend During Their Divorce (17 Best Tips)

Canva Pro

Knowing what to do or say when a friend goes through a divorce can be challenging. You want to offer your support but don't want to make things worse for them. These 17 tips will help make the process easier for both of you. Offer your support, listen without judgment, and be there for them as they go through one of the most difficult times in their life.

1. Let them know that you're there for them.

The most important thing you can do for a friend during their divorce is let them know that you're there for them. If they're feeling overwhelmed, scared, or sad, let them know that you're there to listen without judgment. You may not be able to solve all of their problems, but just knowing that you're there for them can make a world of difference.

2. Listen without judgment.

It can be tempting to offer advice or try to fix the situation, but it's important to resist that urge. Your friend is going through a tough time, and they need someone to listen without judgment. Just being there for them and letting them vent can significantly help.

3. Offer your support.

Your friend may not want to talk about what's happening, and that's OK. But you can still offer your support in other ways. Maybe you can help out with childcare or cooking dinner. Or perhaps you can just be there to lend a shoulder to cry on.

4. Let them know you're there for the long haul.

Divorce can be long and challenging, so your friend will need your support for months or even years. Tell them you're in it for the long haul, and they can always count on you.

5. Avoid taking sides.

Your friend's divorce is not your business, and avoiding taking sides is essential. No matter how tempting it may be to badmouth their ex, resist the urge. Your friend is already dealing with enough stress, and they don't need you adding to it.

6. Be patient.

Your friend may not be ready to talk about their divorce immediately, and that's OK. Give them some time to process what's going on. In the meantime, just let them know you're there for them when they're ready to talk.

7. Avoid giving unsolicited advice.

As tempting as it may be to offer your two cents, try to avoid giving unsolicited advice. Your friend is already dealing with a lot, and they don't need you adding to the confusion. If they want your opinion, they'll ask for it.

8. Don't gossip.

Divorce can be sensitive, so avoiding gossiping about your friend's situation is essential. Not only is it rude, but it could also make your friend feel like you're not respecting their privacy.

9. Help them stay positive.

Divorce can be a very negative experience, so it's vital to help your friend stay positive. Encourage them to focus on the future and remind them that this is just a difficult chapter in their life.

10. Don't be afraid to ask how they're doing.

Your friend may not want to talk about their divorce, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't ask how they're doing. Checking in from time to time shows that you care and are there for them.

11. Encourage them to get help.

If your friend struggles to cope with their divorce, encourage them to seek professional help. A therapist can be an excellent resource for dealing with the emotional fallout of divorce.

12. Don't pressure them to talk.

Your friend may not be ready to discuss their divorce, and that's OK. Don't pressure them to open up before they're ready. They'll talk when they're ready and not a moment sooner.

13. Help them find resources.

If your friend is struggling to deal with their divorce, help them find resources that can help. There are plenty of books, websites, and support groups out there that can be a big help.

14. Encourage them to take care of themselves.

Divorce can be a very stressful experience, so it's essential to encourage your friend to take care of themselves. Remind them to eat healthy, exercise, and get plenty of rest. They'll need all the energy they can get through this tough time.

15. Help them stay organized.

Divorce can be a very chaotic experience, so it's important to help your friend stay organized. Maybe you can help them keep track of paperwork or appointments. Or perhaps you can be there to lend a listening ear when they need to vent.

16. Encourage them to spend time with their friends.

Your friend needs to stay connected with their friends during this difficult time. Please encourage them to get together for coffee or go out for dinner. Just being around people who care can make a big difference.

17. Be there for them, no matter what.

Divorce can be a challenging experience, but it's important to remember that your friend is going through it too. Be there for them, no matter what. They'll need you now more than ever.

Divorce is a complex process for everyone involved. But by offering your support and understanding, you can help your friend to get through it. Just be there for them, and let them know that you care.