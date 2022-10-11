Opinion: Can Dismissive Conversations Be Disheartening?

Dharan.M

I’ve encountered dismissive conversations, behaviors, and people in my life and some of you might have experienced it.

Some or even many human relationships fail due to poor methods of communication. The dismissive conversation is one of those poor ways of communicating. When a husband or wife goes to their partner to discuss an issue, conflict or argument, the other partner dismisses(ignores) the conversation, and soon or later their relationship turns sour.

We all might have stayed away(distanced) from a person who always complains, criticizes, and condemns. I’m not talking about these types of distancing actions as dismissive.

I’m talking about dismissive conversations such as:

  • Inability to actively listen to someone
  • Inability to show genuine empathy and care
  • Inability to engage positively when someone shares their painful thoughts and feelings
  • Inability to process another's concerns or genuinely respect another’s viewpoints, thoughts, and feelings

Dismissive conversations can come from:

1. Family Members
2. Social peers
3. An intimate partner with whom you've held a strong emotional bond
4. Co-workers
5. Anyone in your social network

If you’re a sensitive person, “a sweetheart,” or an empath who has the ability to empathize deeply and feel the joy and misery of others, then meeting dismissive people may cause you stress and frustration.

Dismissive patterns of communication happen when someone ignores or is not interested in your pain or pressing thoughts and feelings when you share them. They can dismiss your thoughts and feelings by saying:

1. "Just forget about it, the past is the past.”
2. “Don’t talk about it anymore.”
3. “How come you are still talking about it?”
4. “Learn to move on.”
5. “It’s a small problem… why do you take it so seriously? … let go.”
6. “You are being too sensitive.”
7. “You aren’t smart enough to deal with it.”

Some people will look at their mobile phones or are preoccupied with their own actions when you are talking about your problems with them.

Possible Reasons Some People Converse in A Dismissive Manner:

1. They aren’t actively listening to you. They partially hear your concerns to give you a quick fix (ready-made solutions) because what you said didn’t appeal to them in their personal area of interest. They are less keen to listen to your points and want to end the conversation fast.

2. They aren’t interested because they aren’t affected by the problem, because after all, it’s you who’s suffering the pain, not them. And they don’t really care.

3. They’re only interested in telling you their problems, but not hearing yours. They use you like their “human diary or human journal” to share their problems. You become their best buddy when they share their problems with you, but when you share yours, they aren’t really that interested to listen.

4. They try to avoid challenging discussions that affect their ego. Deep down, they may be afraid to listen to your well-explained points without their ego interference.

5. They don’t want to leave their comfort zone to challenge their one-way thinking habits (they only think one way; they think in the direction that keeps their rigid thinking patterns alive, and past patterns of beliefs safe). In other words, deep inside them, they are afraid to hear the truth that you speak.

6. They might be lacking listening skills, problem-solving skills, empathy, emotional intelligence, and decision-making skills.

What Can You do to Handle Such Situations?

Spending time or sharing thoughts and feelings with dismissive people is going to be mentally and emotionally exhausting in the long run. You may need to reflect and evaluate your overall relationship status and communication patterns with dismissive people. In other words, limit sharing your troubles with those who do not care about you...to protect your mental health.

Be wise with whom you share or discuss your problems. Study the person’s responses and carefully evaluate whether they’re truly actively listening, empathizing, and willing to provide genuine care and support, or taking the initiative to work together with you to solve a problem.

Learn not to get everything off your chest and pour it into the wrong person’s head, as this could lead to more psychological stress for you later.

Share with those whom you genuinely trust and those you intuitively feel are concerned for your well-being.

Let me know if you have encountered dismissive conversations in your life and tell me how you dealt with such a situation.

I hope this was useful. Thank you for reading my insights.

