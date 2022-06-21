Opinion: Can We Stay Energetic Without Coffee?

Dharan.M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DXs27_0gGsZAve00
person running photoJenny Hill/Unsplash

There are many reasons why we get tired. It may be due to health problems, lack of sleep, stress or work pressure. Mental and physical fatigue occurs when we strain our mind and body beyond its limits. I used to work late into the night to complete my tasks and feel lethargic and tired the next morning. I broke that habit because I learned that it affects my overall ability to function, especially when I'm working on a task that requires my full attention. When we work on a task with less focus and attention, it's like lifting a heavy weight while recovering from a headache.

So,what can we do to immediately increase our energy and stay energised? Drink coffee? Yes, I agree that caffeine helps. But it may lower our alertness after its effects have gradually washed out of our system. As soon as the effect wears off, we're tempted to drink another cup of coffee. Some of us also have caffeine intolerance which makes it difficult for us to drink coffee.

I want to share with you five ways to increase your energy and keep it up throughout the day without coffee. These are some ways I tried myself and found them helpful.

Let's begin.

Do Mindful Breathing

Breathe in and out mindfully. Whenever you feel tired and lacking in energy, pay attention to the inhalation and exhalation of your breath. The breath is our vital life force. Proper breathing patterns improve our overall energy. It improves the oxygen supply to our body parts. Breathing less or experiencing breathlessness leads to loss of energy.

Drink Enough Water: Stay Hydrated Always

The second option is to drink enough water. Water helps us recharge our energy by fighting dehydration. Dehydration is one of the reasons we feel tired. You may know people who feel tired the next day after a night of drinking. The hangover is a sign of dehydration in the body. Water helps our body carry oxygen in the blood and improves circulation. Being well hydrated helps our blood circulation and keeps us energetic.

Do Simple Physical Movements

In the morning, before you start your day, do some workouts that don't have to be long. They can be short workouts with short rest breaks. You can try moving your body in some way for 10 to 20 minutes. This can be a 20 minute morning walk, dancing, stretching, yoga, or Pilates. Work up a good sweat and feel your mind and body get energised throughout the day.

Self-care Is Your Priority

It's very important to take care of the last part of our day to preserve our energies. Don't look, listen or think too much about content that affects your mental and emotional health, especially in the late hours of the day. If your mind is influenced by too many thoughts, your sleep patterns can be disrupted. Spend about an hour a day doing something you really love before you end your day; this can be reading a book, meditating, listening to music, watching a movie, or writing a journal. Make self-care your priority.

Get 6 to 7 hrs of rest daily.

Monitor Your Diet

Feed your body nutrient-rich foods and never eat so much that your stomach bloats and makes you feel heavy. Avoid foods that make you sleepy, tired, or unable to concentrate.

I personally avoid foods high in sugar and carbohydrates to feel lighter and more energised. I find nuts, seeds, millet, whole grains, vegetables and fruits as great foods that raise my energy levels. I also spread my meals to 5 to 6 small meals a day to keep me energised.

I don't eat a heavy dinner and then sleep for only four hours. A heavy dinner and short rests aren't very helpful for digestion. I don't like to go to work the next morning with a bloated stomach. After eating, I give my body enough time to properly digest the food and absorb the important nutrients into my system. One of the best methods I practice is to finish my dinner early before bedtime.

When it comes to food choices, it's good to assess your body's responses yourself, research, and also consult a doctor or nutritionist to create an appropriate meal plan that meets your needs and helps you maintain clean energy, health and longevity.

I hope this was helpful. Thank you for reading my insights.


