Elon Musk Proposes Charging $8 for Verified Twitter Account, Despite User Backlash.

Dhanush Kaluvala

The New Owner Was Like a Kid Justifying Stealing Cookies Before Dinner. "We Need To Pay the Bills Somehow."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0Oax_0ivoKmJ200
Photo from elon musk twitterElon Musk

Musk's proposal to charge $8 for verified Twitter accounts is facing some user backlash. But what does this mean for the future of social media?

Some people are saying that this could be the end of Twitter as we know it. After all, if users have to pay to verify their accounts, that could lead to a mass exodus of users who can't or don't want to pay.

But others are saying that this could be a good thing for the platform. After all, if users have to pay to verify their accounts, that could lead to a more select group of users who are more likely to be active and engaged.

Only time will tell what will happen with Musk's proposal. But one thing is for sure: it's definitely got people talking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwk4N_0ivoKmJ200
Screenshot of Elon Musk Twitter AccountElon Musk

Musk's proposal to charge $8 for verified Twitter accounts is facing some user backlash. But what does this mean for the future of social media?

Some people are saying that this could be the end of Twitter as we know it. After all, if users have to pay to verify their accounts, that could lead to a mass exodus of users who can't or don't want to pay.

But others are saying that this could be a good thing for the platform. After all, if users have to pay to verify their accounts, that could lead to a more select group of users who are more likely to be active and engaged.

Only time will tell what will happen with Musk's proposal. But one thing is for sure: it's definitely got people talking.

Twitter is currently facing a user backlash over proposals to charge for verified accounts, but Elon Musk has indicated that the feature could still cost $8 a month in the future. In a Twitter post to his more than 110 million followers on Tuesday, the new owner of Twitter described the current system for allocating blue check marks - which verify a user as a trustworthy source - as "bullshit". "Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," Musk wrote.

Twitter has announced that it will be charging 8 dollars for verification batches. This is to ensure that only verified users are able to access the platform. Twitter has been under fire for allowing fake and bots accounts to remain active on the site, so this move is likely in response to that criticism.

Musk noted that the price could vary depending on the country. Twitter's Blue service is currently available in a limited number of countries, including the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The service costs $4.99 a month in the US, and provides access to a number of benefits, such as the ability to undo tweets.

In the Twitter thread, Musk said subscribers to the new Blue service would also get priority in replies, mentions and search, which he said was "essential to defeat" spam accounts. Users will also see half as many adverts and will be able to post long video and audio clips. No timing for the changes was announced.

The changes would affect about 400,000 blue tick accounts on Twitter. Advertising, which would be reduced for Blue subscribers under the plans, accounts for a whopping 90% of Twitter's $5bn in annual revenue.

On Tuesday, one of Elon Musk's financial backers supported the $8 proposal for the Twitter takeover. The founder and chief executive of Binance, the cryptocurrency exchange that has invested $500 million into the deal, said he backed the plan because it would eliminate vexatious automated accounts, or bots.

"We are supportive of that," Changpeng Zhao told the Web Summit in Lisbon. "We think that's a great idea." Zhao said he supported "anything that can reduce the bots".

Asked why Binance was investing in the deal, Zhao said: "We want to be extremely supportive of free speech. We are hoping to increase the freedom of money and free speech comes before the freedom of money."

Twitter's blue tick verification process was brought in back in 2009 after a number of celebrities voiced their concerns about being impersonated on the platform. Unfortunately, the programme ran into a few roadblocks when Twitter started withdrawing the verification status from users who were considered to be controversial, like rightwing personality Milo Yiannopoulos. The whole process was put on pause for a few years before Twitter decided to resume it in 2021.

It's only been a week since Musk closed the deal to buy Twitter, and he's already shaking things up. He fired senior executives, made himself the sole director, and brought in a team of associates. He's also reportedly drafting in employees at Tesla to help him run the business. Looks like it's going to be an interesting few months for Twitter!

This week saw more senior staff announcing their departures, withSarah Personette tweeting on Tuesday that she resigned last week. This only adds to advertisers' uncertainty over how the social media company will change under Musk.

Dalana Brand, the company's chief people and diversity officer, announced her resignation last week in a LinkedIn post. General manager for core technologies Nick Caldwell confirmed his departure on Twitter, changing his profile bio to "former Twitter exec" by Monday night.

The top dog of marketing, Leslie Berland, Jay Sullivan, the head of product, and Jean-Philippe Maheu, the VP of global sales have all left Twitter, according to a reliable source. It's not clear if they left on their own or were asked to leave, but either way, it's a big loss for the company.

Here is Musk Confirming it will cost $8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0ZLp_0ivoKmJ200
Screenshot of Tweet by Elon MuskElon Musk

For more content like this, Please Follow me.

Thank you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Elon Musk# Twitter# Elon Musk on verified Batch# Elon Musk verified Twiiter Acc

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello, I am basically a multitasker, I'll write content in Stock market, Crypto, Life, Journals, Motivation and More importantly Comedy. In every article I'll try to give you Info with laughter.

Washington, DC
56 followers

More from Dhanush Kaluvala

Based on Surveys From Users, These Are the Top 3 Productivity Apps for iOS and Android Devices:

With These Apps, You Can Get Anything Done. Evernote is a digital space for taking notes and mapping out ideas and events that need extensive organization. This app comes with a variety of functions all centred around facilitating note-taking. With this app, you can upload a photo of a hand-written note, store it, and download it when necessary. Notes with photos, PDFs, and digital sketches can be captured too.

Read full story

Why I Call Them Freedom Fighters

Many days ago, My Dad Met With Some Personal Injury, He Went Sick, My Dad was suffering a lot, My mom and I were anxious. We Went To Hospital, But in that hospital, they only allowed one person for one patient, So My Mom Went In, I Just Slept On the footpath, While On that Time I Wrote This:

Read full story

That One Solution Can Change Your Love Story

Well, in school everyone's foremost intention was to love someone, (whoever be) -don't care, We have to look at this in School no matter what, So I met a girl called (Sophia) And She Was very interested in me, I Proposed her, And She also Said YES, (Why? Because she is also a Schooled Kid known)

Read full story

We Fear of Death — but We Know That Everyone's Eventually

We fear Death, But We Know That Everyone’s Going to die eventually. Hello, I Want To Tell You Something Strange and Short Which Usually You didn’t Read Maybe;. Nowadays, I respect everybody. Why? Cause If I hate someone, My subconscious mind was ordering me that “Don’t hate that person because he’ll Die Soon” What? Yes, Because It's Truth, Right? Everyone will Die Some Day, Sometimes it’s sooner, or Sometimes it’s Later.

Read full story

Never Say, “Try to Be in the Present,”

Well, I am a Depressed Guy who is always just thinking about the future — I know “try to be in the present,” but there is nothing simple about stopping this in my head. Everyone is like, ‘Try to be in the present,’ but What If I Think About the Present? The next minute is the future, and then where is the PRESENT? Time isn’t waiting for you today.

Read full story
4 comments

A Two Poetry — Series

What I wanna do is tell you the story of why we heroes went. I’m not asking if I’m done. No, I’m simply saying that it’s comin’ down now. It’s just that success in this whole wide world.

Read full story

Stop Quitting Jobs out of “passion”

Nowadays, most people want to get rid of their current job and try to do some other easy money-making tactics — sorry, it’s called “passion.”. Or you’re just feeling guilty about your colleagues making more money by quitting their jobs and doing something else.

Read full story
14 comments

While Texting With God About Medium

Me: God, I’ve Lot Of Troubles, This Dilemma, That Trouble, All Was A Problem In My World, You Can Call Me Problem Instead Of My Name. Me: God Please, This Was The Issue In My Life; Nobody Cares Me.

Read full story

Looking into the Blank Page and Typing This title

I don’t Know What to write now. See, If you Want to Make money, Just try to make money and….. — Ok, Fine, It’s Not Working. To be Frank, writing is my passion or just am I writing for the sake of money?

Read full story

I Think Our Life Is so Simple, but We Made It Complicated

Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@vincenzodigiorgi?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm. Maybe our life purpose is to take sufficient food and breathe wholeheartedly.

Read full story

How I Didn’t Make Heavy Losses from the Stock Market

Are you a beginner or an expert? It doesn’t matter. The Stock Market can confuse you. Using these Strategies, you can at least be confident. In this method, draw the triangles in the chart, as in the picture. This method can help you with where the Bulk Orders will go-to place, whether buying or selling.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy