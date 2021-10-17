Never Say, “Try to Be in the Present,”

Dhanush Kaluvala

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCR7U_0cTrN1Um00
Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Well, I am a Depressed Guy who is always just thinking about the future — I know “try to be in the present,” but there is nothing simple about stopping this in my head.

Everyone is like, ‘Try to be in the present,’ but What If I Think About the Present? The next minute is the future, and then where is the PRESENT? Time isn’t waiting for you today.

“If time does not exist, then ‘Try to be in the present’ is 100% correct.”

Because every minute is a path to the future, how can a person avoid future thoughts?

Eventually, I Realize One Thing: The Future is a Speculation. If Speculation is About Good, Our Subconscious Can Consciously Celebrate It. If It Was Sad, It Could Ruin Present Future Thoughts, not the Future; It Was Speculation Right.

I started my Speculations this way: Anything that comes to mind about the future will transform into the happiest speculation.

So then you may ask me, “How can I be happy being a cancer patient?” Well, if you know your end date, then you can be happy until that happens. I wish I knew my end date so I could make sure I was pleased. For those who know you are ending the month, be joyful until the end of the month!

“Time = Future, and the Future is Speculation, and that should be a good vibe.”

Now, you may ask me: You are a depressed person. How can you prescribe it to people? — Because the pregnant woman knew how much weight she was carrying.

What if you don’t know your end date? — Remove TIME from your mind and surroundings, turn your future (Speculation) into a good vibe, and be happy about your future and its unknown end.

— An Ex-Depression Guy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Hello, I am basically a multitasker, I'll write content in Stock market, Crypto, Life, Journals, Motivation and More importantly Comedy. In every article I'll try to give you Info with laughter.

Washington, DC
56 followers

More from Dhanush Kaluvala

Why I Call Them Freedom Fighters

Many days ago, My Dad Met With Some Personal Injury, He Went Sick, My Dad was suffering a lot, My mom and I were anxious. We Went To Hospital, But in that hospital, they only allowed one person for one patient, So My Mom Went In, I Just Slept On the footpath, While On that Time I Wrote This:

Read full story

We Fear of Death — but We Know That Everyone's Eventually

We fear Death, But We Know That Everyone’s Going to die eventually. Hello, I Want To Tell You Something Strange and Short Which Usually You didn’t Read Maybe;. Nowadays, I respect everybody. Why? Cause If I hate someone, My subconscious mind was ordering me that “Don’t hate that person because he’ll Die Soon” What? Yes, Because It's Truth, Right? Everyone will Die Some Day, Sometimes it’s sooner, or Sometimes it’s Later.

Read full story

That One Solution Can Change Your Love Story

Well, in school everyone's foremost intention was to love someone, (whoever be) -don't care, We have to look at this in School no matter what, So I met a girl called (Sophia) And She Was very interested in me, I Proposed her, And She also Said YES, (Why? Because she is also a Schooled Kid known)

Read full story

A Two Poetry — Series

What I wanna do is tell you the story of why we heroes went. I’m not asking if I’m done. No, I’m simply saying that it’s comin’ down now. It’s just that success in this whole wide world.

Read full story

Stop Quitting Jobs out of “passion”

Nowadays, most people want to get rid of their current job and try to do some other easy money-making tactics — sorry, it’s called “passion.”. Or you’re just feeling guilty about your colleagues making more money by quitting their jobs and doing something else.

Read full story
14 comments

While Texting With God About Medium

Me: God, I’ve Lot Of Troubles, This Dilemma, That Trouble, All Was A Problem In My World, You Can Call Me Problem Instead Of My Name. Me: God Please, This Was The Issue In My Life; Nobody Cares Me.

Read full story

How I Didn’t Make Heavy Losses from the Stock Market

Are you a beginner or an expert? It doesn’t matter. The Stock Market can confuse you. Using these Strategies, you can at least be confident. In this method, draw the triangles in the chart, as in the picture. This method can help you with where the Bulk Orders will go-to place, whether buying or selling.

Read full story

I Think Our Life Is so Simple, but We Made It Complicated

Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@vincenzodigiorgi?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm. Maybe our life purpose is to take sufficient food and breathe wholeheartedly.

Read full story

Looking into the Blank Page and Typing This title

I don’t Know What to write now. See, If you Want to Make money, Just try to make money and….. — Ok, Fine, It’s Not Working. To be Frank, writing is my passion or just am I writing for the sake of money?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy