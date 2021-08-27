Matthews, NC

Top 3 beer breweries in Matthews

Dexter Mcrae

Sal Gh/Unsplash

MATTHEWS, NC – The city has many options for you to enjoy. However, if you want to enjoy your glass of beer straight from the breweries, here are some beer breweries recommendations that you can visit.

1. Seaboard Brewing

Located at North Trade Street, Seabord Brewing is like an all-in place where they have a brewery, taproom, wine room, and even pizza. Some of the beers brewed at Seabord Brewing include Silver Meteor IPA, Sunland Orange Honey Wheat, and Tidewater Red. The place also houses beer taps filled with high-quality beers from all over the world. Visitors can also enjoy the non-industrial wine at Seabord Brewing bar.

Seaboard Brewing opens every day from Monday to Sunday with different operational hours.

2. Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill

This place looks more like a beer pub with a unique taste of traditional English, Irish, and American cuisines. However, Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill indeed serves freshly brewed beers and wine for their customers. This place also offers craft cocktails as one of their signatures.

Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill is located at 316 North Street and opens every day at 11 a.m., except for Sunday where it opens at 10 a.m. The place also has regular shows such as bands and Irish dancers on particular days.

3. Carolina Beer Temple

Carolina Beer Temple is a Belgium culture-inspired brewery located at 195 North Trade Street. This place only offers beers from independently owned breweries and serves 26 rotating beer taps. Visitors will get to try new taste as the beer menu change every day. This place also has various beer-to-go and they specialize in rare and hard-to-find brews in the state.

Carolina Beer Temple opens daily from Monday to Sunday with many special events such as brewery spotlights and live music.

Comments / 1

Published by

Reporter and soccer lover

Charlotte, NC
53 followers

