What to do with food waste: Get your compost bucket now!

CHARLOTTE, NC – Have you ever wondered how we could make good use of the food remnants? Well here is what you can do with your food waste.

Crowntown Compost is a food waste management service where they take your food waste and turn them into nutritious soil. The service is based on a mission to reduce the amount of waste in landfills. Crowntown Compost work with local compost facilities to gather and process food waste into soil.

If you want to contribute and have the same mission, here is how it works. You need to sign-up to subscribe to the service. The subscription fee costs $30 per month for residential subscribers that include 3.5 gallons compost bucket and scheduled pick-up service.

They also offer a drop-off service subscription for $20 per month. Customers can drop their food waste at the designed drop-off point every Saturday morning.

Customers can put their food waste into the compost bin and put it out on the night before the scheduled pick-up time. Crowntown Compost will empty out the bin at around 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. It is important to note that customers are only allowed to put the compostable into the bin. The compostable includes fruits, vegetables, eggs, nuts, bread, pasta, and rice. To see the detail of permitted items, customers can check on the list at this link.

Crowntown Compost also offers a service where customers can get the nutritious soil back from their food waste twice a year. The soil from Crowntown Compost is also available for purchase and orders can be made via email at howdy@crowntowncompost.com.

