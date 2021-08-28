Franklin's best coffee shops

Nafinia Putra/Unsplash

FRANKLIN, TN - Get your caffeine shots at these Franklin's most-loved coffee shops. They serve various coffee beans, black or creme, with or without sugar.

The Coffee House at the Second and Bridge

144 2nd Ave Franklin, TN 37064

The Coffee House offers vintage and cozy corners to enjoy the coffee with. The shop is decorated with rustic wall decorations, house plants, and a classic interior. The Coffee House serves premium coffee roasts, from light roast to dark roast, with selections of sandwiches, crepe, and salad to accompany the coffee. Customers can also get non-coffee beverages such as lemonade, tea, and kombucha.

The RedByrd Coffee Shop

4348 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064

Located in the Leipers Fork neighborhood, The RedByrd Coffee shop provides a wide outdoor space for customers to enjoy their coffee. The coffee shop brews premium coffee with a touch of fruits and spices flavor. Try The RedByrd's signature recipe including Blackberry Latte, Vanilla Lavender Latte, Spicy Turmeric Blend, and Blackberry Mocca.

McGavock's Coffee Bar & Provision

130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064

Located in Harper's Hotel Franklin, McGavock's Coffee Bar & Provision serves local's premium coffee roasts from Franklin's Honey Coffee Roasters. The coffee shop offers an elegant and fancy atmosphere to the customers with a fusion of European and Southern recipes in its menu. McGavock serves varieties of coffee, liquors, main course, and Tennessee's provisions.

Southerner's Coffee

328 5th Ave N Franklin, TN 37064

Southerner's Coffee is a comfy drive-thru coffee shop in Franklin that is suitable for customers who want coffee takeouts before heading to the office or taking a vacation trip. The coffee shop opens as early as 5.30 a.m. Southerner's Coffee brews classic coffee roasts and specialty coffee blends, including Sunday Cobbler, which is a coffee blended with white chocolate, butter pecan topped with whip cream, and drizzled with caramel sauce, and Muddy Chai, espresso-based with chai tea and topped with whip cream.

