Visit these historical museums in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN — Humphreys County is rich in its history and natural resources. There are many museums and historical sites for guests to visit around the County. This list will cover everything museums and historical places that guests need to see when visiting Humphreys County.

Jacksonville State Historic Park

Jacksonville State Historic Park is a day-use park named after former President Andrew Johnson, who served as the Union Military Governor of Tennessee during the Civil War. The Park also commemorates the location where the Battle of Johnsonville took place. The Park has a wide variety of plants and animals and is a perfect place for hiking, fishing, wildlife viewing, and picnic areas. Guests can also visit the Civil War Museum while they are visiting the Park.

Humphreys County Museum and Civil War Fort

Back in those days, Johnsonville served as a critical supply depot for Union forces occupying Nashville. Union also built a rail and a fort in Waverly. Then in 1864, they moved the Fort to a hill overlooking the town and area. The Civil War Fort is now in the backyard of the 1922 Mansion that serves as a museum filled with historical and military information. The Museum also includes a Civil War Room, World War I Room, World War II Building, exhibitions, and collections from the surrounding residents. The building is available to rent for weddings, showers, and other events.

Waverly Train Explosion Museum

The Waverly Train Explosion Museum is free to visit and a must-see for first responders and train specialists. The Museum was there after the railway tank car derailed and killed 16 people on board on February 24, 1978. Vivid photos, videos, newspaper accounts, stories, and memorial plaques are present in the Museum.

