Charity dinner to support human trafficking survivors by HTSCF and Salt & Vine

NASHVILLE, TN — Human Trafficking Survivors Court Foundation together with Salt and Vine invite Nashvillians to join a charity dinner supporting the human trafficking survivors.

The charity dinner will take place on Monday, Aug. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m at The 404 Kitchen. The purpose of creating this event is supporting Cherished Hearts, a court for human trafficking victims in Nashville.

One of the missions is to break the cycle of human trafficking by being an agent of change in bringing awareness to the surroundings, support individuals, and help the vulnerable.

Salt and Vine will bring an exclusive pop-up experience with six courses of dishes combine with or without wine pairings.

The ticket costs $150 for general admission without wine pairing; however guests need to add another $50 for wine pairing, bringing a total of $200 each ticket. If guests are looking to attend larger parties, guests can purchase a table of ten for $1800. For more information on the event or purchase a ticket with or without wine pairing, go directly to the Eventbrite page.

Guests can also support the charity by visiting the PayPal page if they cannot make it to the event.

Cherished H.E.A.R.T.S. has been providing treatment and counseling to human trafficking victims since 2016. The goal of this court is to educate participants on the dangers of prostitution and giving them long-term treatment.

Salt and Vine became a gathering place for wine and food lovers across Nashville by bringing fine and globally inspired cuisine with a community-focused atmosphere.

