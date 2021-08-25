Celebrate annual Pilgrimage Festival at Harlinsdale Farm this September

Tony Pham/Unsplash

FRANKLIN, TN - Celebrate the authenticity of Franklin's music and culture in the annual Pilgrimage Festival, which is scheduled to be held in Sep. 25 - 26 at the historic landmark of Harlinsdale Farm. There will be lots of locals crafts and produce to shop, creative space for families and kids to express their musical talents and interests, best locals' food vendors serving authentic and original recipes, and live music performances from the award-winning Country and Americana musicians across Tennessee.

Pilgrimage Festival provides visitors with several stages and sessions to join in. Those who want to watch the live performance of Franklin's local musicians can visit the Shady Grove stage. Visitors can enjoy diverse local music performances in the benches or bean bags available at the venue.

Visitors can shop local handmade products at the Makers Village venue, which features more than 20 local tenants selling sculptures, arts, furniture, crafts, and other handmade products with Southern authenticity. Makers Village showcases Southern culture and supporting local businesses in reaching the wider marketplace.

Farm-to-Turntable offers a unique experience of enjoying Franklin's finest local food and grills with the touch of DJ music playing at the venue. Visitors can explore various ways in grilling, taste signature local recipes, and have a light picnic with family and friends with selections of Franklin's local dishes with live DJ performances.

Other attractions in Pilgrimage Festival are Craft Beer Hall, Community Village, Art Barn, Vanderbilt Lil’ Pilgrim Family Stage, Americana Music Triangle Experience, and more venues to showcase the Southern hospitality and culture.

Finally, visitors can experience the live performance of Pilgrimage Festival's lineups at the Main Stages, featuring award-winning musicians such as Better Than Ezra, Morgan Wade, Larry Fleet, Jimbo Mathus, Jamestown Revival, Tanya Tucker, Amos Lee, Cage the Elephants, and Dave Matthews Band.

Tickets are available on sale on the website https://pilgrimagefestival.com/. Check the website for detailed lineups, attractions, and pricing.

