WCADC to host community training for International Overdose Awareness Day

Peter Boccia/Unsplash

FRANKLIN, TN - Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition, or WCADC, invites society and communities across Franklin and Williamson County to participate in International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31. The event is scheduled to be held at Aspen Grove Park. There will be training sessions on saving the lives of those who have been affected by drug abuse and overdose deaths.

Drugs and substances abuse have been one of the main issues faced by the youth of Williamson County. Many friends and families have experienced the loss of loved ones from drugs and opioid overdose, with most of the cases are caused by unintentional overdose death. On International Overdose Awareness Day, WCADC breaks the stigma that drug overdose can be prevented with medication uses such as naloxone, support groups for those who suffered from drug overdoses, and several events and sessions that highlighted the dangers of drug and opioid addiction and how to stop the addiction and build a positive and healthy life outlook.

Participants can take part in community discussions on how drug and opioid addiction have affected the society and communities in Tennessee and how to prevent overdose death in the neighborhood. Participants can also join support groups for those who have experienced drug overdose cases and those who had lost their loved ones or family due to overdose deaths. Participants can openly share their experience and knowledge in dealing with drug and opioid overdoses to support the community.

The International Overdose Awareness Day event by WCADC is open for anyone to participate. For detailed information about the event, visit the website https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wcadc-presents-intl-overdose-awareness-day-naloxone-use-training-tickets-168161550725?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.