Nashville After Zone Alliance announces youth development training schedule

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville After Zone Alliance, or NAZA, a partnership organization between Nashville Public Library and Metro Nashville Public School, has announced the full schedule of youth development training. The schedule includes sets of classes for Nashvillian youth across the neighborhood to join for free, from August to October. Each class will be available both in-person and virtual.

Youth participants will learn skillsets needed to improve their knowledge, apply the knowledge to effective practices in everyday life, discover hidden potentials, building a positive and impactful lifestyle, and become the agent of change in Nashville communities.

NAZA prepares specific topics discussed in each class. In August, there will be two classes available to join that discuss basics civil rights in educational contexts and basic principles of positive youth developments. In September, there will be four classes that discuss the basics of Youth Program Quality Assessment, how to measure social-emotional learning and create meaningful connections with peers, how Adverse Childhood experience impacts the way youth experience their world, and how to develop a positive youth outlook in future life.

In October, there will be four classes that discuss effective ways in managing stress, trauma, and pressure that occurred among youth during the unprecedented time, how to overcome obstacles in maintaining social interaction, ways to tackle emerging trauma in everyday life, and how to create safe environments for youth in Nashville to express themselves.

For detailed schedules and classes, download the full schedule on the website https://nashvillez.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/NAZA-Fall-2021-Professional-Development-Calendar.pdf.

NAZA aims to improve the learning capability of the youth of Nashville communities after school hours, projecting their full potentials through classes, workshops, social events, and empowering the youth to gain leadership, communication skills, and life skills needed to build positive and engaging connections with their community.

