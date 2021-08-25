Nashville's CNM to deliver talks about how technology impacts fundraising

NeONBRAND/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville's Center for Nonprofit Management or CNM has announced the upcoming educational event, Technology Trends That Are Shaping Fundraising, which will be held on Aug. 26. The event will discuss fundraising technology development in Nashville communities, the impacts of technology involvement in fundraising, and the future of technology-based fundraising in Nashville communities.

Nashville's experts and mentors from notable universities, non-profit organizations, social communities, and Nashville-based charity software specialist companies will present their insight at the Technology Trends That Are Shaping Fundraising event.

Technology Trends That Are Shaping Fundraising delivers a brief introduction on the use of technology in the fundraising process, from connecting organizations to potential donors, building social communities to distributing charities to those in need, and developing effective fundraising blueprints. Participants will learn how to make mobile donations, creating effective crowdfunding campaigns, maximizing CRM software for fundraising use, and building sustainable connections between social organizations and communities in Nashville using technology-based fundraising.

Several feature presenters to deliver materials in Technology Trends That Are Shaping Fundraising are Dr. Charlie Apigian, Professor and the Executive Director of the Belmont Data Collaborative at Belmont University, Courtney Ballar, Chief Development Officer of United Way of Greater Nashville, Ross Buntrock, CEO of charity software, Generous, Shannon Lapsley, Senior Director of Development of YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee, and Felicia G. Terry, CNC, Principal Specialist of Nonprofit Software Specialists, LLC, or NPSS.

Interested participants can register for the event on the website https://www.cnm.org/civicrm/?page=CiviCRM&q=civicrm%2Fevent%2Finfo&reset=1&is_active=1&id=4000. After finishing the registration process, participants will receive a Zoom invitation via email link to join the event.

