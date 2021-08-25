Uncorked Wine Festival Nashville on Sept. 18

NASHVILLE, TN — Uncorked Wine Festivals is coming to the Music City on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Uncorked Wine Festivals is bringing the fun to Nashville on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Adventure Science Center. There will be 100 selections of wines and champagne from across the globe, entertainment, food trucks, and interactive exhibits during the festivals. Uncorked Wine Festivals combines both sciences through its interactive exhibitions and wine through 100 selections of wine and champagne.

Uncorked Wine Festivals divided its festival into two sessions for VIP and general admissions. VIP admission cost $80 and granted an early entry at 7 p.m, shorter lines of queuing, and more time to explore the wine and champagne selections provided. Besides that, guests of VIP holder tickets will get special commemorative glasses and some special beverages from selected wineries.

General admission costs $65 and allowed entry at 8 p.m. Both the VIP and general admission tickets include unlimited wine tasting. Food is sold separately and can be purchase from the participating food trucks vendor available on site.

This event is designed specifically for the age 21 and above.

For more information on the event, guests can visit the Uncorked Wine Festivals and purchase their ticket directly or through Eventbrite.

As the COVID-19 case is currently on the rise in Tennessee, guests must show proof of COVID-19 vaccines, or a negative COVID test within 48 hours must be present upon entry. Anyone who cannot produce these documents is not allowed to enter the venue.

