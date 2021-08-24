Volunteer opportunity in Nashville: Cumberland River Compact

Josh Hild/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Cumberland River Compact is inviting Nashvillians interested in nurturing nature and creating a sustainable environment to join Saturday Morning with the Compact Crew. Volunteers will work together with the committee in improving rain gardens in the area.

Saturday Morning with the Compact Crew is scheduled to be held on August 28, from 10.00 a.m. - 12.00 p.m. Space is available for seven people. To participate, visit https://cumberlandrivercompact.volunteerhub.com/event/2658260a-62e3-4a90-8dd3-f592010c3c01.

Rain gardens are beneficial for the environment since they collect water from multiple sources to soils, distribute the water for plants, and preserve the natural habitat in their surroundings. Cumberland River Compact is partnering with Metro Nashville's Parks and Recreation Department and Nashville Earth Day to maximize the use of rain gardens in Nashville.

Volunteers will take part in maintaining the existing rain garden sites, planting several native plants to support the sites, providing new planting spots in the rain garden sites and loosen the soil in particular areas. Necessary equipment will be provided by the committee.

Volunteers are required to bring water, snacks and a pair of gloves. They are also encouraged to wear appropriate clothing and closed-toe shoes because they will be working outdoors.

Cumberland River Compact is a non-profit organization that focuses on restoring nature, preserving natural habitat, and building a sustainable environment throughout Nashville and Davidson County. The organization holds several classes, events, and volunteering opportunities for the community of Nashville about waste recycling, water sustainability, eco-friendly powerhouses, and many more. To learn more about their mission, visit https://cumberlandrivercompact.org/.

