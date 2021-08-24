Nashville's Getty Music Worship Conference: Sing! - In Christ Alone

Tajmia Loiacono/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Bask in the glory of Christ with the Nashville community in the upcoming Getty Music Worship Conference on September 13 - 15 at Bridgestone Arena.

Getty Music Worship Conference aims to bring the community closer to Christ, especially during the pandemic situation, to experience faith, love, and glory of God through worship, music and poetry.

Visitors will be able to participate in numerous worshipping performances, talk shows, workshops presented by Nashville's notable worship leaders, pastors and musicians.

Visitors will join musical worship sessions at Bridgestone Arena and Grand Ole Opry. Worship sessions will be led by Nashville's notable worship leaders such as Keith & Kristyn Getty, Shane & Shane, Chris Tomlin, Laura Story, Sandra McCracken, CityAlight, The Gaithers, Matt Papa and many more.

There will also be several talkshows for visitors to participate in, mainly focusing on how worship impacts our lives and neighborhood and finding essential meaning in worship and serving the community through it.

Several workshops are also available for visitors serving as worship leaders, choir members, pastors, or musicians in the community or interested in becoming one. Visitors will learn about the basics of worship, community engagements, how to maximize our skills in our services and practices of online and in-room production for worship recordings.

Featured speakers for Getty Music Workshop Conference are including John Lennox, Keith & Kristyn Getty, John Piper Conrad Mbewe, Joni Eareckson Tada and many more. Visit https://gettymusicworshipconference.com/ for detailed information on the speaker list and schedule.

Reserve your ticket at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/getty-music-worship-conference-2021-sing-in-christ-alone-tickets-119350148507?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=. Getty Music Worship Conference is available in-person and online.

