The Basement presents 'Get Happier Fridays' featuring Nashville's rock bands Jackson Bruck & The Dukes of Hume

NASHVILLE, TN — The Basement's upcoming live music session, Get Happier Fridays, will be held on August 27 from 5.00 p.m. - 8.00 p.m. The event will feature local rock band Jackson Bruck & The Dukes of Hume, rock n' pop band Tayls, and New Orleans' psychedelic soul band Stoop Kids.

There will also be locals breweries, Deep Eddy Vodka, and Tennessee Brew Works, serving their finest products and signature drinks to the visitors of The Basement. Enjoy the live music performance with a pint of Southern Wit from Tennessee Brew Works, or try a shot of Deep Eddy's signature Lemon Vodka.

Nashville-based rock group Jackson Bruck & The Dukes of Hume have been performed in numerous venues and musical events in Nashville since its first establishment in 2018. In its earlier musical career, Jackson Bruck & The Dukes of Hume had played in Nashville's notable music venues such as The High Watt, Mercy Lounge and The Basement. They won Music City Mayhem 2018 competition, a music award hosted by Nashville's local radio, Lightning 100.

Jackson Bruck & The Dukes of Hume had released its first album, "The Golden Road", in 2020 with several top-chart singles like "Fleet Street", "Queens of Birmingham", "Already Gone", "Right Where I Want You" and the song that gave the album the name, "The Golden Road". The rock band will blend in Nashville's alternative music scene once again in its upcoming show at the venue to perform some hit singles from "The Golden Road" album.

Please note that visitors must be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test result to enter The Basement. For ticket reservation and detailed information about the updated COVID policy, visit The Basement's website.

