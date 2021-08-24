Five family-friendly farms in Williamson County

Jessica Rockowitz/Unsplash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN - Looking for a place for outdoorsy family-friendly fun? Try these five Williamson County's finest farms that will surely teach new experiences and bring joy to the whole family.

1. Mistletoe Farm

Meet groups of alpacas at Mistletoe Farms. Kids can pet and even kiss the alpacas. Mistletoe Farm also sells items made from alpaca's fur, such as beanies, ear warmers, scarves, dryer balls, shoe inserts, and many more. Several small classes in spinning, felting, and weaving are available for family members to enjoy together.

2. Stoney Creek Farm

Pick fresh fruits and veggies at Stoney Creek Farm. The farm offers a wide variety of organic plants to create a sustainable and healthy lifestyle in Franklin. Stoney Creek Farms also offers gardens for rent to visitors who wished to learn to cultivate and harvest their own fruit and veggies, starting from $90 for each garden plot per season.

There are also several classes and conferences about food sustainability on the farm for visitors to learn more about improving healthy lifestyles and how to grow seasonal plants.

3. Golden Bell Farm

Golden Bell Farm is a suitable destination for berry-picking activity with your family. Golden Bell Farm offers seasonal berries to harvest. This fall, blueberries picking season is available to join. Admission is free, although visitors will be charged based on the pound of berries they've picked.

4. Hatcher Family Dairy

Explore more on how dairy products are made in Hatcher Family Dairy. Visitors can learn how to make butter, pasteurize milk, ice cream and yogurt, along with the nutritional facts of each product. The family-owned farm also offers milk to sample and dairy classes for individuals and groups.

5. Menkveld Farm

Take some pictures of the seasonal flowers and lavenders in Menkveld Farm. Visitors can pick fresh flowers. Have private photo sessions in Menkveld Farm's iconic spots, host private events, or join UPick Flower Party, which is held from June through September, starting from $25 per person for 11 people and more.

