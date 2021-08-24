Nashville, TN

Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance shares tips on filing insurance claims and safety after August flooding

NASHVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance shares important information about filing insurance claims, hiring contractors for home repairs, home safety, and avoiding scams. TDCI aims to help those who may have sustained home or auto damage as the recovery from the tragic and unprecedented flooding in Middle Tennessee continues.

Heavy rains prompted floods in Dickson, Hickman, Humphreys, and Houston counties on Saturday, Aug. 21. The disaster claimed victims and damaged hundreds of houses and cars. TDCI shares advice on how to file insurance claims, restore electricity, hire contractors, and avoid fraudsters.

TDCI Commissioner, Carter Lawrence, offers his deepest condolences to victims and their families. He also thanked the emergency personnel who have saved many lives from the disaster. “Tennesseans have repeatedly demonstrated their resiliency in the wake of recent tragic natural disasters, and I know that we will all work together to help our friends and neighbors recover and rebuild.”

The Insurance Division of TDCI, the Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office, and the Division of Regulatory Boards have provided the following advice:

Filing Insurance Claims:

File your claim immediately. With your policy number and other relevant information, call your insurance provider or agent. Your policy may require you to make the notice within a particular amount of time.

Ask your insurance provider whether you have coverage for additional living expenses if your house is destroyed to the point that you can no longer reside there.

Make the required temporary repairs to avoid future damage to your property (cover broken windows, leaking roofs and damaged walls).

If you feel that you are unfairly denied a claim by your insurance company, consumers should file a complaint with TDCI.

For the more in-depth tips from TDCI, you can visit here.

