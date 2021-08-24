Nashville EC is looking for Front Desk Associate

Christin Hume/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville Entrepreneur Center, or EC opens a job vacancy for a part-time Front Desk Associate position. Front Desk Associate will be responsible for assisting people to get sufficient resources and service from the organizations. The position is available for the afternoon shift, which runs from 12:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., from Monday to Thursday.

The Front Desk Associate will work in an active environment that involves a diverse community with various backgrounds. The Front Desk Associate will welcome them in a friendly environment, help them to provide their needs in accessing classes or programs in EC, and being the representation of EC's core values.

Several responsibilities of the Front Desk Associate include delivers warm welcomes to people entering the building, provide new brochures and flyers for new visitors, manage packages and mails received in the office until it delivers to the recipients, manage data entry and documents and make sure they are put in proper order, manage phone calls to proper extensions, deliver messages from phone calls to the recipients, and answer to multiple phone calls.

Requirements needed for the Front Desk Associate position have possessed a minimum of a High School Diploma or GED, passionate about practicing EC's missions, have strong communication and writing skills, have a good command of computers, and being able to work independently. Prior experience in non-profit or two years of training in hospitality or office work is preferred.

Interested applicants can send their resumes on the website https://www.ec.co/careers

Nashville Entrepreneur Center is a non-profit organization that focuses on shaping innovations and creativity in creating better business in Nashville. The organization works with Nashville's business experts and philanthropists in creating numerous learning sessions, events, and programs in order to grow sustainable and profitable businesses in Nashville.

