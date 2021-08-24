Learn the basics of mushroom cultivation at Owl's Hills this weekend

Andrew Ridley/Unsplash

BRENTWOOD, TN - Join the community in Williamson County in the upcoming event at Owl's Hills, Wild About Fungus, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Participants will learn all about mushrooms, from types of mushrooms to basic mushroom cultivation in logs, to mushroom harvesting. Participants will be provided with sufficient resources and trusted mentors to learn about mushrooms during the event.

Participants will be provided with one mushroom log kit that will be used in the event to practice the basics of mushroom cultivation in a log. First, participants will be introduced to types of edible mushrooms commonly planted by the farmers, along with the types of equipment used to cultivate mushrooms.

Participants will also learn the mushroom cultivation process; from the inoculation process, which is to familiarize the mushroom with the logs, harvesting the mushroom, and how to store mushroom in a safe environment. Participants will work in groups to conduct several projects such as differentiate the mushrooms, choosing the suitable logs, and practice simple mushroom cultivation methods.

Wild About Fungus event will be divided into two sessions, with the First Session will start from 10.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m and the Second Session will start from 1.00 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. All participants from 12 years old and above are welcomed to join. Space for Wild About Fungus event is limited to 15 participants only, so reserve your spot on the website https://www.owlshill.org/wild-about-fungus. The registration fee is starting from $15.

During the visit to Owl's Hills, everyone is encouraged to apply COVID-19 health protocols, such as wear masks in the area, practice social distancing, keep personal hygiene, and cancel the visit if any of COVID-19 symptoms appeared.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.