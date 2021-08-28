Where to find Japanese cuisine in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN - Explore the diverse cuisine around Franklin. These Japanese restaurants serve authentic Asian tastes from fresh local ingredients that are worth trying.

Wild Ginger Restaurant

101 Market Exchange Ct Franklin, TN 37067

Wild Ginger is suitable for formal dinners, corporate events, and romantic date dinners in Franklin. The restaurant welcomes guests with a classy interior, warm lighting, and modern furniture. Wild Ginger serves Asian fusion dining menus, from sushi, seafood, wok dishes, and selections of soup and salads.

Sakura Japanese Restaurant

595 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064

Sakura Japanese Restaurant offers Asian fusion dining in Franklin. The restaurant serves types of Rolls, Sushi, Katsu Bowl, and Pad Thai. Sakura Japanese Restaurant has a Lunch Menu available from 11.00 a.m - 2.00 p.m and a Dinner Menu available from 4.30 p.m - 10.00 p.m. The restaurant is suitable for those who like spicy food since their specialty menus have spicy tastes, including Red Curry, General Tso Chicken, and Spicy Chicken. The restaurant also serves both uncooked and cooked rolls.

Miso Japanese Restaurant

2020 Fieldstone Pkwy Franklin, TN 37069

Miso Japanese Restaurant serves a mix of Japanese and Thailand cuisine in Franklin. Guests can order various types of Sushi, Rolls, Rice Bowls, Thai Curry, and Noodle Dishes such as Soba and Udon. Have a full package of Dinner Bento Boxes which consists of California rolls/dumplings, rice, soup/salad, and a choice of protein (shrimp, chicken, beef, or veggies) starting from $14.95. Miso Japanese Restaurant is suitable for family gatherings or a quick lunch trip.

Koi Sushi & Thai

102 Lumber Dr. Franklin, TN 37064

Koi Sushi & Thai is where you want to visit for premium sushi dining with large servings. The restaurant is locally famous for its sushi and rolls with a Southern-style twist. Several specialty menus from Koi Sushi & Thai are Crusty Columbian sushi, which is made of crab, cucumber, wrapped with avocado, crusted coffee tuna, and topped with caper mustard sauce and Crab Bang Sushi Rolls, which consist of fried crunchy crab and spicy crab.

Umi Japanese Restaurant

4000 Hughes Crossing Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37064

Umi Japanese Restaurant serves classic Japanese dishes, with selections of Katsu, Sashimi, Bento Box, Sushi, Tempura, and Yaki Noodle. The restaurant brings a casual and homey atmosphere for the guests, with spacey seats for large groups and comfy sushi bars to chill with friends and relatives. Umi Japanese Restaurant also serves Lunch Special menus which are available every Monday to Friday. The restaurant is suitable for group gatherings and family dinners.

