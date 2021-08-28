Food and cocktails near Wildwood Resort in Granville

GRANVILLE, TN - Whether it is a quick getaway or a longer stay in Wildwood Resort, there are many fun activities to do around the area. Here are three taverns and taprooms if you are looking for liquor, food, and live music.

1. The Timberloft

Visitors can opt for a full bar or covered patio with outdoor seating to enjoy the restaurant's ambiance. The Timberloft specializes in Texas smoking techniques and offers various margarita mixes and cocktails, including Frozen Baja Margarita for $9 and Perfect Lime Margarita for $7. The restaurant usually provides a menu only for dinner on Wednesday and Thursday from 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m while extending until 9 p.m. on Friday. The Timberloft is open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Brunch Menu specials. The restaurant is located at 470 Gordonsville Hwy. Gordonsville, TN.

2. Ebel's Tavern

Located in Carthage, the tavern offers a wide range of menus, from steaks to seafood. Visitors can enjoy the Fresh Oysters for $16-$24 and Fried Seafood Platter for $40. Ebels Tavern also provides private dining to those who want some privacy. The tavern hosts live music and party to help visitors relax and sip their cocktails. Ebels Tavern also hosts World Tavern Poker League every Sunday at 5 p.m.

3. Bull & Thistle Pub

Bull & Thistle is located at 102 S Main Street, Gainesboro, TN. Visitors can enjoy a special dinner menu for two called Tomahawk-Cut Prime Ribeye, a massive bone-in USDA Prime ribeye steak with mashed potatoes and salads, for $74.99. The pub also hosts live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

