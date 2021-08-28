Chinese restaurants to enjoy in Crossville area

CROSSVILLE, TN – Whether for the flavor of the food, the friendly people, or the ambiance, there is something about Chinese restaurants that makes you always want to come back more. If you feel like having Chinese food, here are some of the Chinese restaurants in Crossville for you to visit.

Ah Mah and Son Asian Eatery (1269 West Ave Ste 101 Crossville)

Ah Mah and Son Asian Eatery is one of the most authentic Chinese restaurants in Crossville because it is operated and served by the Chinese people themselves. The restaurant has lots of seating and pretty decorations and the staff is very friendly. The resto has lots of good reviews on yelp mentioning they surely will come again as regulars. General Tso Chicken, Sesame Chicken, and Sweet Sour Soup are the must-tries in this restaurant.

Opening hours:

Mon - Fri: 10:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Sat: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sun: Closed

Hibachi Super Buffet (1352 N Main St, Crossville)

At Hibachi, customers can select their own meats and vegetables and have them cooked by a Hibachi Chef, so every meal is hot and fresh. The resto offers fresh ingredients, delicious sauces, and friendly service. The buffet is always clean and well-stocked and has a wide variety of food, including sushi.

Opening hours:

Mon - Sun: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Dynasty Asian Cafe (229 Interstate Dr. Ste 104 Crossville)

Dynasty Asian Cafe at Crossville does not only offer Chinese food but it offers Japanese food as well. This makes the menu at Dynasty Asian Cafe vary widely. Just like any other Chinese restaurant, the place and the menu are simple, but the taste is incredible. The resto offers a call-ahead service and you will receive a text when your order is ready. Must try: Lo Mein, Fried Rice, and Egg Drop Soup.

Opening hours:

Mon - Sat: 10:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sun: 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

