Bachelor party ideas in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville is the capital and most populous city of Tennessee. Entertainment, culinary, cultural, and architectural attractions are available around the city. It's no surprise that Nashville is one of the best choices to have a bachelor party with its numerous pubs, live music on every corner, and rich history. We have made a list of how to celebrate your bachelor party in Nashville.

1. Ax Throwing at Throw Nashville

Who would've thought that discovering your primitive instinct is a lot of fun? Ax throwing is a new skill and aim sport that has gained popularity in Canada and is fast spreading across the United States. Throw axes ranging in size from full-length woodcutting axes to tiny, hand-held tomahawks with your buddies.

Location: 1302 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

2. Go-Karting at Music City Indoor Karting

The Bachelor party is all about fun and adrenaline, at least that's what The Hangover told us. Unlike wandering drunk around Las Vegas, Go-Karting is thrilling yet safe. Feel the thrill of excitement as you race electric karts up to 40 mph (kph) in a safe indoor atmosphere.

Location: 400 Davidson St. Suite #403 Nashville, TN 37213

3. Visiting The Crazy Horse Strip Club

Visiting strip clubs is mandatory for a fun bachelor party. Crazy Horse strip club is ideal for bachelor parties in Nashville. It has seductive female striptease, bachelor parties, and a pool table in a BYOB area for males only. It also provides free shuttle service, group pricing, and free admission for bachelors. Enjoy one more wild night with your buddies before saying goodbye to the single life.

Location: 300 Mc Cann St, Nashville, TN 37210, USA

