Five Things to do in Franklin, TN

FRANKLIN, TN — Located just 21 miles away from Nashville is the City of Franklin. Franklin is known for its vibrant music scene, festivals, and historic main street. Franklin is also the seventh-largest city in Tennessee. Here is the list of places to visit in Franklin.

Downtown Franklin

Downtown Franklin is a 16-block district of antique shops, fashion boutiques, art galleries, historic homes, and award-winning restaurants. Festivals like The Mainstreet Brewfest, Tour of Homes, and Pumpkinfest are some of the regular festivals held in Downtown Franklin.

Franklin on Foot

Franklin on Foot is a local company that provides guests tours to Franklin’s important historical sites. Not just to historical sites, Franklin on Foot also curated some specific walking tours like ghost tours, civil war tours, crime tours, or food tours.

Timberland Park

Located just a mile away from Double Arch Bridge on Highway 96, Timberland Park is popular for birdwatchers, wildlife spotters, and hikers. Guests can also learn about the history and the purpose of the park. The park is also pet-friendly, but animals need to be on a leash.

The Factory at Franklin

Originally built in 1929, the Factory at Franklin now hosts a collection of stores, restaurants, and offices. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Factory has changed ownership several times, each owner has preserved the history and architecture aspects. Some of the historic venues at the Factory, including Liberty Hall, the Little Theater, and the Heritage Room, can be seen up until today.

Leiper’s Fork

Leiper’s Fork is a small village in rural Williamstown County, with just 650 in population. The village is among the place on the National Register of Historic Places. Now, guests come to Leiper's Fork and stroll at the art galleries, antique shops, even dining at the local restaurants. Leiper’s Fork regularly puts on shows, festivals, and events for locals and visitors.

