Coffee shops around Clarksville, Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN — Most people need coffee to start their day. They like to grab their coffee on the way and continue with their day. Here are some of the list of the coffee shop that spread across Clarksville in Montgomery County.

1. Plumb Line Coffee

Plumb Line Coffee specializes in creating a third-wave coffee experience for its customers, including pour-over coffee to nitro cold brew on tap. The cafe provides the best grade of beans possible for its customers, got milk from a locally sourced farm, roasts the beans locally, and makes all the sauces and syrups in-house. Customers can get coffee for $3 with selections of Bourbon Vanilla, lavender latte, and nitro bourbon barrel stout. From people’s reviews in yelp, Plumb Line has amazing customer service, serving each customer according to their preference and liking.

2. Mugsy’s Coffee

Ken Poindexter and his wife, Tina, took over the coffee business from a fellow Military veteran Ray Huot in 2008. Having Mugsy’s Coffee is one of the ways to serve the community with great coffee. Its secret in serving great coffee is always freshly roasted beans in the shop. The friendly baristas and patrons are always ready to serve some coffee or food to customers at the coffee shop. Mugsy’s also provides a wide selection of beans from Africa, Indonesia, Central, and South America to create the best brew according to liking.

3. Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a veteran-owned coffee serving premium coffee with beans from Colombia and Brazil. The coffee is roasted five days a week at its facilities located in Manchester, TN, and Salt Lake City, UT. The Black Rifle mission is to support veterans, law enforcement, and first responders. The coffee shop has a wide selection of coffee for everyone, from black coffee to latte, to chai and blended drinks.

