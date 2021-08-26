All People Coffee is set to open in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — East Nashville’s Cleveland Park neighborhood will be getting a new cafe in early 2022.

A new cafe called All People Coffee will open in East Nashville, located at the Douglas Market Lofts building at 347 Douglas Ave.

As mentioned in All People Coffee Facebook and Twitter Page, the business wanted to create a space where everyone feels welcome at the Cafe. The Cafe will serve its customers with various cafe beverages, small bites to accompany the drink, and craft beers via self-serve tap walls. The owners wanted to create a space where people would gather to do some work or even hang out place with some friends.

Corey Alexander and Bradley Bruce are the owners of All People Cafe in Nashville. Corey is a former University of Tennessee football player, while Bruce has lived in Nashville since 2015. They wanted to open the Cafe after landing the second position in a pitch-funding event by Lipscomb University.

“Nashville is such an important city to both Corey and me, and we feel that we can make a difference by opening a shop that anyone can enjoy — regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation," Bruce added. The inspiration for the coffee shop came from this statement, where Bruce and Corey wanted to create a space that welcomes everyone.

Currently, the business also offers All People Coffee Mug for $20 on its website. All profits from selling mugs will go to the build-out cost. If interested in the mug, purchase one here.

To find out more about the coffee shop, check out their Facebook or Twitter page.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.