Places to get meal or snack in Dollywood

NASHVILLE, TN — Sometimes going to the theme park can leave a problem for the family to pick a place to have their meal. In Dollywood, a theme park named after the Queen of Country Dolly Parton, finding a meal here is not a problem with various restaurants available.

Sweet Shoppe Candy Kitchen

Sweet Shoppe Candy Kitchen will fulfill all your sweet tooth desires with selections of ten hand-dipped Mayfield Ice Cream options. The classic sundae with homemade waffle bowl or the showgirl truffles can also be purchase to accompany the hot day in Dollywood.

Till & Harvest Food Hall

Even though the name “food hall” might be misleading to many people, Till & Harvest Food Hall serves full-service and on-the-go Mexican food. Mixed grills, burrito bowls, some vegan-friendly food are some of the menus that the restaurant offered. Other than Mexican cuisine, the hall also provides sweets and treats for all the sweet tooth.

The Grist Mill

People queue at the Grist Mill’s for its cinnamon bread. The smell from the freshly baked cinnamon bread in an open kitchen invites the visitors of Dollywood to purchase one or more from the Grist Mill. Other goods to bring home from the Grist Mill include jellies, jams, or cookies, as the bread will unlikely make it home.

Hickory House BBQ

Only a few theme parks in the U.S. can pull off good barbecue joints, and one of them happens to be Hickory House BBQ in Dollywood. A pile-high pulled pork sandwich with baked beans and bread is one of its famous menus. If guests don’t feel like eating any BBQ, get those smoked turkey legs or some chicken tenders and fries, perfect for both parents and kids.

These restaurants are worth trying when visiting Dollywood. So next time you visit Dollywood, you might want to try food from the list.

